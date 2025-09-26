"They got beef together?" - Internet reacts to 21 Savage seemingly dissing A$AP Rocky on Young Thug's “Walk Down” from "UY SCUTI"

Young Thug's latest album, UY Scuti, was stacked with features from various seasoned rappers, including his close friend 21 Savage. The Atlanta rappers reunited on Walk Down, the 15th track from Thug's album (released on September 26, 2025), which is his first full-length project following his release from prison after the YSL RICO trial.

In the third verse on Walk Down, 21 Savage namedropped A$AP Rocky, causing fans to wonder whether the former was dissing Rocky. However, there is no news about an apparent friction between Savage and Rocky. According to Pitchfork, the two rappers last collaborated on the track Cocky with Gucci Mane, which was released in 2018 as part of the soundtrack for the basketball movie Uncle Drew.

"Tryna fit the stick inside my coat, but I can't (Yeah)/ Nine figure nigga, I'm the bank (Yeah)/ You got one strike and you get spanked (P*ssy)/ I ain't A$AP Rocky, these ain't blanks (21)/ These Kel-Tec'll turn your ass dank (Yeah)," Savage rapped in Walk Down.

Complex Music @ComplexMusic “I ain’t A$AP Rocky, these ain’t blanks” —21 Savage on Young Thug's “WALK DOWN”

21 Savage's verse in Walk Down left netizens wondering if there was beef between him and A$AP Rocky, with one user writing:

"They got beef together?"

Several netizens presumed the line to be a diss against the Harlem rapper.

Renchelski @Renchelski @ComplexMusic he's talking about asap's music career

Degrassi ᯅ @Wakablazer @ComplexMusic This can also basically say Rocky just teases projects but never drops 💀

frostkut @frostkut @ComplexMusic Savage really put a lil extra venom in that line, ain’t nothing hollow about it

Big~V @Big_V00 @ComplexMusic 21 not playing around

However, others pointed out 21 Savage's line could be a reference to A$AP Rocky's recent gun assault trial for allegedly shooting at former associate A$AP Relli in 2021. During the trial, held in January and February 2025, Rocky's attorney told the court that the gun used in the incident was a "starter pistol" prop that the rapper carried for security purposes. Rocky was acquitted at the end of the trial.

LANDO @ITSS_LANDOO @ComplexMusic When Asap beat his gun case in LA he told the judge he doesn’t carry real bullets he keeps blanks. Its not a diss.

faz @idkIdk495415 @chrxsafc He’s talking abt the prop gun s**t in Rocky’s trial u gon make it sound like smth else 😭

KrishtalksFootball @Krishtalksfooty @ComplexMusic It's not a diss, its a clever word play regarding ASAP's court case

Young Thug addressed 21 Savage in the song Miss My Dogs

Young Thug recently found himself in controversy due to his alleged snitching scandal and leaked prison calls, where he was heard talking about his peers, including Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Future, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla, and Gunna. The calls, which leaked online since late August, resulted in Thug apologizing to his fellow rappers for his comments via social media.

On September 11, 2025, Thug took the apologies a step further and decided to address his closest friend in the song Miss My Dogs, which is also included in UY Scuti as the closing track. In the song, Thug left heartfelt messages to his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, and his rapper friends Drake, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Future, and 21 Savage.

Young Thug dedicated the fifth verse to 21 Savage, praising him for his loyalty and appreciating him for calling and checking in on him during the YSL RICO trial. In the verse, Thug also claimed that he settled a feud between Lil Baby and 21 21 Savage, while also noting that 21 Savage tried to do likewise for him and YFN Lucci.

According to Revolt, the long-running beef between Thug and Lucci began in 2017 after Thug likened himself to Tupac Shakur in an X post, to which Lucci replied, “Pac would’ve never [worn] a dress.” However, the two have seemingly buried their hatchet, with Lucci being featured on the track Whaddup Jesus on UY Scuti.

In Miss My Dogs, Thug also claimed that he tried to mend things between Drake and Future, who were once friends and frequent collaborators.

"Savage, you a real n***a, don't let 'em tell you different/ You been callin' my phone ever since n***as went missin'/ I wish the internet could hear the calls, I'm so serious/ Like how I got you and Wham on the phone to settle differences/ You tried to get me and Lucci on the phone plenty/ Like how I got Pluto and Drizzy on another mission," Thug rapped.

While it is unclear whether Future and Drake currently have bad blood, the former played a part in kicking off the rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake in 2024. For context, Lamar first fired shots at the Canadian rapper on Like That, a song on Metro Boomin and Future's We Don't Trust You album, in March 2024.

According to Billboard, Young Thug also addressed the supposed feud between Drake, Metro Boomin, and Future in an X post in October 2024, writing in a now-deleted post:

“@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin."

Young Thug's UY Scuti also features Future, Mariah the Scientist, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Sexyy Red, and Lil Baby, among others.

