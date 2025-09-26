Young Thug's 'UY Scuti': Where to stream, features, tracklist, and more explored

Young Thug has officially returned with his fourth studio album, UY Scuti, dropped on September 26, 2025. After several months of teasers and singles, the album has been released through YSL Records in partnership with 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records.

Ad

UY Scuti is available worldwide on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. Digital services will go live at midnight local time, with physical editions (CD and vinyl) also confirmed for commercial sale.

Following Young Thug's long-documented legal issues and extended absence from the spotlight, the new album marks one of the most anticipated music releases of late September 2025.

Young Thug’s UY Scuti collaborations & full tracklist explored

UY Scuti by Young Thug (Image via Instagram/@thuggerthugger1)

UY Scuti comprises 20 songs and combines the solo work of Young Thug with the collaborations from major artists and rising stars. The features include Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Sexxy Red, YFN Lucci, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Gotit, 1300 Saint, Future, and Mariah the Scientist. There are some notable names on production credits such as Wheezy, Southside, and Metro Boomin, among others.

Ad

Trending

Below is the full tracklist as confirmed in the pre-release announcements:

Ninja Yuck (feat. Ken Carson) On The News (feat. Cardi B) Catch Me I’m Falling F*cking Told U Whoopty Doo Blaming Jesus Sad Slime RIP Big & Mack (feat. T.I.) Invest Into You (feat. Mariah the Scientist) I’m So Dope Pardon My Back (feat. Lil Baby) Mami (feat. Sexyy Red) Whaddup Jesus (feat. YFN Lucci) Walk Down (feat. 21 Savage) Pipe Down (feat. Travis Scott) Revenge (feat. Lil Gotit, 1300Saint) Money On Money (feat. Future) Dreams Rarely Do Come True (feat. Mariah the Scientist) Miss My Dogs

Ad

Young Thug’s defining return with UY Scuti

Thug at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards (Image via Getty)

UY Scuti is the first full studio album by Young Thug in four years since his 2021 album Punk, in which he teamed up with J. Cole, Drake, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Doja Cat.

Ad

Punk was often called one of the most introspective works of Thug, leaning heavily on guitar-led production and melodic storytelling. Between Punk and UY Scuti, Thug still contributed to collaborative work between Punk and UY Scuti, including Slime Language 2 on YSL Records, but released less independently amidst his legal trouble.

For the unversed, Thug was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, in May 2022, as part of a RICO indictment against YSL, which prosecutors claimed was a criminal street gang. As reported by GQ, he faced charges with several other associates. The felony charges included the rapper's alleged participation in criminal street gang activity, and the possession of drugs and firearms, among others. He spent two and a half years in prison awaiting trial.

Ad

In late 2024, Young Thug pleaded guilty to a plea deal that included probation and his release, allowing him to re-enter the creative sphere.

Rap Alert @rapalert6 Young Thug reveals the official cover art to his new album “UY SCUTI” releasing at midnight.

Ad

Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams in Atlanta, Georgia, became well-known in the early 2010s with his characteristic vocal technique. His breakthrough mixtapes, such as 1017 Thug and Barter 6, positioned him as one of the most experimental voices in hip-hop.

The Atlanta rapper subsequently had a commercial hit with his first studio album, So Much Fun, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with the hit single Hot featuring Gunna.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More