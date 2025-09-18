"Hip hop’s politeness era" - Internet reacts to Cardi B and Young Thug showing love to each other ahead of their album drops 

Cardi B and Young Thug have shown their support for each other on social media ahead of their respective album releases. Thug's next studio album, UY Scuti, is set to drop on September 26, while Cardi's sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, will be released a week before on September 21.

On September 18, Young Thug wrote on X that he chose not to drop his album this weekend as it was "ladies day", tagging Cardi B in his post. His album was originally supposed to release on September 19. He wrote:

"Yall know I wasn’t dropping Friday. It’s a ladies day ❤️ do yo sh*t @iamcardib."

Cardi returned the support by quoting Thug's X post, and sending her wishes for his upcoming album. She wrote:

"And you better step next week …you got this, You know this !!"

Fans took to X to react to Cardi B and Young Thug's support towards each other. One X user claimed this marked the "politeness era" in hip hop and wrote:

"Hip hop’s politeness era."

Fans shared mixed feelings about this social media interaction:

Md. Mehedi Hasan Rakib @mehedi_u @iamcardib Now that’s how you move—no ego, just pure power moves. Big respect for making space and backing the queen 💯

SAI ✰ @sairusbliss1 @iamcardib Mariah Carey and Doja dropping. And taylor swift sweeping the week after. He better wait til Christmas

joelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201 @iamcardib As you said queen

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the interaction. Some praised Cardi while others spoke about Thug.

Argus @Oxargus @iamcardib Now, make that album bang, will you?

the belcalisknowles 🐝🦚 @belcalisknowles @iamcardib No sis you’re supposed to get number one for the second week

Q📿 @0xToluu @iamcardib Barbies must be fuming right now🤣🤣

Both Young Thug and Cardi B are dropping albums after a long break. Cardi's much-awaited sophomore album comes seven years after her debut album, The Invasion of Privacy (2018). Meanwhile, Thug's fourth studio album, UY Scuti, marks his return to music after the infamous RICO trial. His last album, titled Business is Business (2023), which came after his arrest on RICO charges in May 2022.

Cardi B explains why her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, took seven years to be released

Kamala Harris Campaigns Across Wisconsin In Final Days Of Campaign - Source: Getty

On September 15, Cardi B appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?. Hudson asked the rapper why her album took so long to come out, since her last studio album was released in 2018. She said:

"It was completed. It was completely completed. I was like, ‘This is what’s missing out there.’ I feel like I touched on everything that I wanted to touch. It’s like, ‘I’m done. I can’t possibly fit no more."

Cardi's sophomore album has been much-awaited for a long time, as the rapper's debut left a mark in the hip-hop industry. The Invasion of Privacy (2018) won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, with Cardi being the second woman to win the award after Lauryn Hill and the first solo woman to achieve this feat.

Since then, Cardi B has been working on her sophomore album and recording around 60 songs for it. However, she did not like most of them, and preferred only four of them. Some of her singles, including WAP and UP, were released in previous years and became major hits. Ahead of the release of Am I The Drama?, Cardi released two singles - Outside and Imaginary Playerz. The second track is a sampling of Jay Z's hit song, Imaginary Players.

Speaking on Hudson's show, Cardi also compared her process of releasing an album to delivering a baby. She said:

"I am so overwhelmed, like I’m excited and I’m very nervous, but it’s so many different feelings. I just cannot wait to get it out [of] the way. It’s like I’m pushing another baby or something."

Cardi B is also the mother to three children with her estranged husband, Offset. She filed for divorce from the rapper last year and has since then been dating NFL star Stefon Diggs. The couple also announced that they are expecting their first child together, which will the rapper's fourth baby.

Cardi's next album, Am I The Drama?, will be released on September 21 on all streaming platforms.

