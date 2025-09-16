“Is she talking about saweetie or chrisean rock”: Netizens react as Cardi B reveals the female artists she supported tried to sleep with her partner 

Cardi B says her attempts to support rising female artists have not always gone as planned. During a September 2025 conversation with Kelly Rowland for Spotify, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed that some of the artists she had encouraged later tried to pursue her partner, as reported by Baller Alert on September 15, 2025. Cardi reportedly said,&quot;When I see a new little b***h coming up and people be dragging them, I be sliding in their DMs. I be like, 'Hey, you know this temporary.'&quot; However, she added that her kindness was sometimes met with betrayal.&quot;I’ve done that to b***hes that done went and f**ked my man. You gotta know who you being nice to…you out here feeling sympathy for them and wishing them the best, and these b***hes want to be you and f**k your n***a.&quot;Cardi did not name any specific artists. Cardi's ex-husband, Offset, has not commented publicly on her remarks, according to Baller Alert. However, fans have reacted to Cardi B's revelations, speculating who she is talking about.catgotthebag @catgotthebagLINKis she talking about saweetie or chrisean rock 👀HIM🔱 @MylonsWorldLINKI wonder which female rapper she’s talking about.SilentRideHome @SilentHomeRideLINKWho she talking about? Saweetie?Other people, however, praised Cardi B for &quot;turning betrayal into bars.&quot;𝐇 𝐀 𝐃 𝐈 𝐈 シ @Hadiii_33LINKCardi turning betrayal into bars is exactly why this album’s about to explode.Linh Phạm | Mariana @MarianaPhamLINKImagine turning betrayal into Billboard hits—legendary. 👑Kavika Levi @kavikaleviiLINKThe devil works hard, but talent works harder.Cardi B talks about her relationship with Stefon DiggsCardi B’s interview with Kelly Rowland comes as she continues to speak openly about her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs. The pair went public on June 1, 2025, when Cardi shared a photo of them on Instagram, as reported by People, September 16, 2025.During her September 16, 2025, appearance on the American morning show Today with Jenna &amp; Friends, Cardi confirmed the romance, calling it “sparkling, honey. Fourth of July!” She said the couple met through mutual friends and joked that she told herself, “Oh, he gotta be mine,” after meeting Diggs for the first time.&quot;I thought he was cute. I was like, 'Oh, he gotta be mine.' &quot;Cardi B also described Stefon Diggs’ training routine for the New England Patriots as inspirational, talking about how hard he works compared to her own busy schedule and that the NFL player should be proud of himself.&quot;I’m like, 'Oh, my gosh. You’re literally in the military. You really work hard.' I work hard, but I can take a little break. I can lay back and I don’t have to be running, but it’s very inspirational to see how hard somebody works. It’s just like, 'Wow. You should be proud of yourself.' &quot;Although she has not yet attended any of his games, Cardi said she plans to go to &quot;every single game&quot; after the release of her new album, Am I The Drama.&quot;I be on the screen on Sunday every day cursing people out. Pass the ball! I've been preparing for my album. But after this whole album thing, I'm going to every single game, every single one of them.&quot;Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at the Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four (Image via Getty)Cardi also said that dating in the public eye after her split from Offset has been challenging. “It was very tough, but it is what it is,” she said of trying to maintain privacy, according to People.Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, said she was always nervous about dating again because she had been in long-term relationships since her early twenties. However, she also said that she is happy in her current relationship, and called it fun despite the attention it receives.Artists featured on Am I The DramaAhead of her sophomore album Am I the Drama?, set for release on September 19, 2025, Cardi B revealed the full lineup of featured artists via Instagram on September 15, 2025, as reported by Billboard on the same day. The list includes Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla.Some collaborations continue previous partnerships. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit WAP is confirmed on the album after Cardi defended including the 2020 single in the tracklist. She had earlier worked with Kehlani on Ring from her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy and with Lizzo on the 2021 hit Rumors. Selena Gomez appeared with Cardi on DJ Snake’s 2018 hit Taki Taki, also featuring Ozuna. Cardi B, DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Ozuna perform onstage on the Outdoor Stage during Weekend 1, Day 1 of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Image via Getty)In July 2024, Cardi B reportedly teased a song sampling Janet Jackson’s Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun) from Jackson’s 1986 album Control. Alongside WAP and Up, the Bronx rapper has already released two singles from the album: Outside and Imaginary Playerz, which samples Jay Z, according to Billboard.