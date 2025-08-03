  • home icon
  • Music
  • “This sounds outdated”- Netizens react as Cardi B previews new song at WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 

“This sounds outdated”- Netizens react as Cardi B previews new song at WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 

By Devangee
Published Aug 03, 2025 09:34 GMT
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty
Cardi B makes her entrance during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2025 (Image via Getty)

On August 2, 2025, Cardi B made her WWE debut as the official host of SummerSlam 2025, night one, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The moment marked the Grammy-winning rapper’s first official collaboration with WWE.

Ad

As reported by Billboard on August 2, 2025, Cardi B opened the event by walking down the entrance ramp to the ring, wearing an all-black feathered outfit, and previewing a new song believed to be from her forthcoming album Am I the Drama?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, there has been a mixed reaction from fans and spectators, with one X user commenting:

"no shade this sounds outdated."
Ad

Some other social media users also commented with similar views.

"it sounds so basic and 2022," one person commented.
"I mean why is she putting the same formula in these singles. They all sound the same, and judging by the charts its not working," another person said.
"Another 2018 song.. its getting boring atp," another person commented.

However, many fans seemed excited about the WWE performance and the upcoming album, Am I The Drama?, which is scheduled for release on September 19, 2025, according to Cardi B's Instagram update (on June 24, 2025).

Ad
"Cardi previewing a new track while hosting WWE is exactly the kind of chaotic excellence we tune in for. She’s not breaking the fourth wall—she’s body-slamming it," one fan commented.
"OH MY GOD MOTHERR IM SO EXCITED!!!" another person commented.
"THE F*****G SONG EATS TBH.....I CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS ALBUM YALL LIKE I'M SO SERIOUS," another fan said.
Ad
"HELLOO ITS MEEE SHES COMING ALBUM OUT 9.19.25,"another fan commented, referring to the expected release date of the new album.

More about Cardi B's performance at WWE

While Cardi B did not officially confirm the track title, both Billboard and Complex reported that the song played during her SummerSlam entrance is likely a preview of new material from her long-awaited album, Am I the Drama?

Ad

As Cardi B walked down the ramp at MetLife Stadium, the hook of a new track played through the speakers, drawing reactions from the crowd of approximately 50,000. The song preview marked the start of her hosting segment for SummerSlam. Once in the ring, she opened the event by saying:

"We’re coming to you live from the Tri-State. We’re making history tonight because this is the first-ever two-day SummerSlam."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

As reported by Complex on August 3, 2025, Cardi B introduced matches featuring Logan Paul and Randy Orton and addressed the crowd with:

"I’ll be real with y’all, I’m excited! Who’s ready to whoop some ass?"

Meanwhile, backstage footage posted on WWE's Instagram page showed WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque offering encouragement before her entrance.

SummerSlam 2025 lineup featured Logan Paul and Jelly Roll

Ad

While Cardi B was the host for the night, other artists and celebrities also played significant roles during SummerSlam’s opening night. Reportedly, country singer Jelly Roll’s in-ring appearance was one of the event’s standout moments.

Participating in a tag-team match alongside Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, Jelly Roll experienced several dramatic moments, including taking a Claymore Kick from McIntyre and a Frog Splash from Paul before being pinned.

Ad
Ad

During the match, Logan Paul performed a body splash on Jelly Roll, who was lying on one of the announce tables, temporarily removing the country artist from the ring. Despite being escorted to the back by WWE officials, Jelly Roll later returned to assist Orton.

Cardi B’s hosting role and Jelly Roll’s in-ring participation both contributed to a memorable first-night lineup.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.

Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
Edited by Ameen Fatima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications