“This sounds outdated”- Netizens react as Cardi B previews new song at WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 

On August 2, 2025, Cardi B made her WWE debut as the official host of SummerSlam 2025, night one, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The moment marked the Grammy-winning rapper’s first official collaboration with WWE.As reported by Billboard on August 2, 2025, Cardi B opened the event by walking down the entrance ramp to the ring, wearing an all-black feathered outfit, and previewing a new song believed to be from her forthcoming album Am I the Drama?However, there has been a mixed reaction from fans and spectators, with one X user commenting:&quot;no shade this sounds outdated.&quot;Some other social media users also commented with similar views.&quot;it sounds so basic and 2022,&quot; one person commented.&quot;I mean why is she putting the same formula in these singles. They all sound the same, and judging by the charts its not working,&quot; another person said.&quot;Another 2018 song.. its getting boring atp,&quot; another person commented.However, many fans seemed excited about the WWE performance and the upcoming album, Am I The Drama?, which is scheduled for release on September 19, 2025, according to Cardi B's Instagram update (on June 24, 2025).&quot;Cardi previewing a new track while hosting WWE is exactly the kind of chaotic excellence we tune in for. She’s not breaking the fourth wall—she’s body-slamming it,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;OH MY GOD MOTHERR IM SO EXCITED!!!&quot; another person commented.&quot;THE F*****G SONG EATS TBH.....I CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS ALBUM YALL LIKE I'M SO SERIOUS,&quot; another fan said.&quot;HELLOO ITS MEEE SHES COMING ALBUM OUT 9.19.25,&quot;another fan commented, referring to the expected release date of the new album.More about Cardi B's performance at WWEWhile Cardi B did not officially confirm the track title, both Billboard and Complex reported that the song played during her SummerSlam entrance is likely a preview of new material from her long-awaited album, Am I the Drama?As Cardi B walked down the ramp at MetLife Stadium, the hook of a new track played through the speakers, drawing reactions from the crowd of approximately 50,000. The song preview marked the start of her hosting segment for SummerSlam. Once in the ring, she opened the event by saying:&quot;We’re coming to you live from the Tri-State. We’re making history tonight because this is the first-ever two-day SummerSlam.&quot;As reported by Complex on August 3, 2025, Cardi B introduced matches featuring Logan Paul and Randy Orton and addressed the crowd with:&quot;I’ll be real with y’all, I’m excited! Who’s ready to whoop some ass?&quot;Meanwhile, backstage footage posted on WWE's Instagram page showed WWE executive Paul &quot;Triple H&quot; Levesque offering encouragement before her entrance.SummerSlam 2025 lineup featured Logan Paul and Jelly RollWhile Cardi B was the host for the night, other artists and celebrities also played significant roles during SummerSlam’s opening night. Reportedly, country singer Jelly Roll’s in-ring appearance was one of the event’s standout moments.Participating in a tag-team match alongside Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, Jelly Roll experienced several dramatic moments, including taking a Claymore Kick from McIntyre and a Frog Splash from Paul before being pinned.During the match, Logan Paul performed a body splash on Jelly Roll, who was lying on one of the announce tables, temporarily removing the country artist from the ring. Despite being escorted to the back by WWE officials, Jelly Roll later returned to assist Orton. Cardi B’s hosting role and Jelly Roll’s in-ring participation both contributed to a memorable first-night lineup.