Major 30-year-old star makes an appearance during SummerSlam 2025 opening package

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 02, 2025 22:22 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

WWE had the stars out to kick things off at SummerSlam 2025, and while Cardi B was a known name that would appear, the actual video package for the start of the premium live event featured the appearance of a major 30-year-old star.

That star was the viral social media sensation, Druski. For those unaware, Druski is a very popular comedian on social media, known for his highly accurate skits parodying people across different walks of life.

He also occasionally appears on popular live streams. Druski was the one who hyped up SummerSlam 2025 in the opening package. It was a great way to present it, as it almost seemed like he was doing a stream along

It was unclear what role he would play as he was also a part of the Countdown to SummerSlam Saturday show. His initial appearance was a surprise, but considering this is the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, it makes sense that someone as famous as Druski would appear.

He represents the "newer generation" of fame, with social media enabling the average person to go viral in a big way, rather than through the traditional curated route.

Following this, Cardi B showed up and hyped up WWE SummerSlam 2025 for the audience at MetLife Stadium.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
