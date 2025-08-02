WWE makes surprising announcement hours before SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is hours away, and the company made a surprising announcement before the first night takes place in New Jersey.The company is known to collaborate with superstars outside the industry and often extends invitations to celebrities from Hollywood and other major industries across the globe. During the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff, it was revealed that Druski is set to make an appearance at the event in New Jersey.The 30-year-old actor, comedian, and influencer is quite famous in the United States, and a vignette aired during the kickoff event, teasing his upcoming appearance for The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. While Druski's already made an appearance on the pre-show, there's a chance he might appear later in the show as well.Druski isn't the only celebrity, as Cardi B is also set to appear at the historic event. It'll be interesting to see if the 30-year-old star makes further appearances on the show.