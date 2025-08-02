WWE makes surprising announcement hours before SummerSlam

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 02, 2025 20:28 GMT
SummerSlam 2025 takes place in New Jersey! [Image from WWE.com]
SummerSlam 2025 takes place in New Jersey! [Image from WWE.com]

WWE SummerSlam is hours away, and the company made a surprising announcement before the first night takes place in New Jersey.

Ad

The company is known to collaborate with superstars outside the industry and often extends invitations to celebrities from Hollywood and other major industries across the globe. During the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff, it was revealed that Druski is set to make an appearance at the event in New Jersey.

The 30-year-old actor, comedian, and influencer is quite famous in the United States, and a vignette aired during the kickoff event, teasing his upcoming appearance for The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. While Druski's already made an appearance on the pre-show, there's a chance he might appear later in the show as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Druski isn't the only celebrity, as Cardi B is also set to appear at the historic event. It'll be interesting to see if the 30-year-old star makes further appearances on the show.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications