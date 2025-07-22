Current WWE champion declares war against Cardi B ahead of SummerSlam

World-renowned musician Cardi B will be hosting WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, a current champion has declared war against her ten days before the premium live event.Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution to win the Women's World Championship, dethroning IYO SKY. In her first title defense, The former Glow will lock horns with The Genius of the Sky and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. However, heading into the PLE, the champion is also involved in an online beef with the SummerSlam host.Earlier today, Naomi took to her X/Twitter account to post an update demanding something nice to be said about her. However, Cardi B mocked the Women's World Champion instead, insinuating the latter should thank her &quot;amazing in-laws&quot; for that title. The real-life Bloodline member was not amused with the Grammy Award winner's response and declared war against her.&quot;This means war⚠️🤬,&quot; she wrote. You can check out the X/Twitter post below: Wrestling veteran made a harsh remark on Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE EvolutionWrestling veteran Vince Russo dismissed Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in during his appearance on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge following WWE Evolution.Russo claimed he did not watch any show over the weekend that featured Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran noted that he had checked the results himself and felt that he had not missed anything. He specifically mentioned that he did not miss out on Naomi's cash-in and Goldberg's farewell promo being cut off.&quot;I did not watch anything over the weekend, nothing. So, I got the results. I saw what happened and I said to myself, 'What did I miss? Naomi cashing in?' Like, that's what I missed. A Goldberg retirement promo that got cut off too soon. Like, what did I miss by watching nothing over the weekend? I missed nothing, absolutely nothing,&quot; he said. You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below: The winner of the Triple Threat match at SummerSlam will go on to defend the Women's World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris. It will be interesting to see how Naomi fares against two former champions in her first title defense.