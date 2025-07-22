Current WWE champion declares war against Cardi B ahead of SummerSlam

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 22, 2025 20:54 GMT
Cardi B (Picture credits: The star
Cardi B (Picture credits: The rapper's Instgaram)

World-renowned musician Cardi B will be hosting WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, a current champion has declared war against her ten days before the premium live event.

Ad

Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution to win the Women's World Championship, dethroning IYO SKY. In her first title defense, The former Glow will lock horns with The Genius of the Sky and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. However, heading into the PLE, the champion is also involved in an online beef with the SummerSlam host.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier today, Naomi took to her X/Twitter account to post an update demanding something nice to be said about her. However, Cardi B mocked the Women's World Champion instead, insinuating the latter should thank her "amazing in-laws" for that title. The real-life Bloodline member was not amused with the Grammy Award winner's response and declared war against her.

"This means war⚠️🤬," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Ad
Ad

Wrestling veteran made a harsh remark on Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Evolution

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo dismissed Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in during his appearance on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge following WWE Evolution.

Russo claimed he did not watch any show over the weekend that featured Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran noted that he had checked the results himself and felt that he had not missed anything. He specifically mentioned that he did not miss out on Naomi's cash-in and Goldberg's farewell promo being cut off.

Ad
"I did not watch anything over the weekend, nothing. So, I got the results. I saw what happened and I said to myself, 'What did I miss? Naomi cashing in?' Like, that's what I missed. A Goldberg retirement promo that got cut off too soon. Like, what did I miss by watching nothing over the weekend? I missed nothing, absolutely nothing," he said.
Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

The winner of the Triple Threat match at SummerSlam will go on to defend the Women's World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris. It will be interesting to see how Naomi fares against two former champions in her first title defense.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications