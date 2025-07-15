"I missed nothing" - Ex-WWE employee dismisses Naomi’s MITB cash-in (Exclusive)

This past weekend was a huge one for WWE as it hosted three separate shows in two days. The weekend began with NXT's The Great American Bash, which was followed by Saturday Night's Main Event XL, and concluded with the second-ever edition of WWE Evolution.

The ending to Evolution shocked everyone watching as Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on IYO SKY to become the WWE Women's World Champion. However, former WWE employee Vince Russo recently dismissed the 37-year-old's massive moment.

Addressing the wrestling weekend on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo claimed that he didn't watch any of the shows. The former WCW Champion said that after checking the results, he felt like he 'missed nothing.'

"I did not watch anything over the weekend, nothing. So, I got the results. I saw what happened and I said to myself, "What did I miss? Naomi cashing in?" Like, that's what I missed. A Goldberg retirement promo that got cut off too soon. Like, what did I miss by watching nothing over the weekend? I missed nothing, absolutely nothing," Russo said. [From 31:00 onwards]

The new Women's World Champion had an interesting showing at Evolution. She competed in a No Holds Barred Match against Jade Cargill and ended up on the losing side, but had the last laugh as she walked out of Atlanta as champion. Naomi will now defend her title at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat Match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

