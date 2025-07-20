Current WWE women’s champion threatens Cardi B; draws epic response

Popular American musician Cardi B is all set to host WWE SummerSlam this year. However, from the looks of it, the 32-year-old might have a lot more on her plate at the premium live event. She was recently involved in an online banter with a current champion.Ms. Money in the Bank 2025 Naomi cashed in her MITB contract at WWE Evolution to dethrone IYO SKY and become the new Women's World Champion. However, The Glow is scheduled to defend the title against the Japanese star and the latter's Evolution opponent, Rhea Ripley, in a Triple Threat Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Earlier today, Naomi was involved in a back-and-forth banter on X/Twitter with Cardi B. The Women's World Champion shared an update to express her displeasure over a fan sign suggesting that caution tape be put around the RAW star's mouth. The Grammy Award winner quote-tweeted it, noting she was thinking the same.Naomi responded to Cardi B, firing shots at her and threatening to wrap the musician so tight in the caution tape that she resembled a mummy. However, the WWE SummerSlam 2025 host was quick to respond with a picture suggesting how to do so. You can check out the entire back-and-forth interaction by clicking here.Cardi B is not the only rapper slated to show up at WWE SummerSlamWhile Cardi B is slated to perform the hosting duties at SummerSlam, another fellow American rapper, Jelly Roll, is set to wrestle at the premium live event.The 40-year-old will make his in-ring debut at the MetLife Arena in two weeks. He will join forces with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a Tag Team Match. Jelly Roll has reportedly been training hard at the Performance Center for several weeks.Jelly Roll dominated the proceedings over Logan Paul heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be interesting to see how he fares inside the squared circle at the premium live event.