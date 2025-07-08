Did Cardi B bring a live crow to the Schiaparelli fashion show? Perez Hilton reacts, says "some folks will be very upset by THIS"

American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton recently shared his insights on Cardi B's extravagant entrance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026. He commented via an article published on his self-titled website on July 7, 2025.

Ad

At the event, Cardi B was seen wearing a Schiaparelli U-neck pearl-fringe gown above a black velvet gown. The outfit was originally debuted by American model Karlie Kloss on the runway during Schiaparelli’s spring 2024 couture show. However, the American rapper took it a step further by accessorizing with a live crow during her entrance on Monday.

Reflecting on the news, Perez Hilton shared his blog on X on July 8, stating that some viewers would likely be "upset" by Cardi B using a live crow as an accessory.

Ad

Trending

"Some folks will be very upset by THIS. #CardiB," Perez Hilton captioned the post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his blog, Hilton pointed out that the rapper incorporated crows as part of the branding of her upcoming album titled Am I the Drama?.

"The 32-year-old is set to release her sophomore album Am I the Drama? this September… And so far, crows have been a HUGE part of the branding. From the official art, to the album trailer," Hilton stated.

Ad

He claimed that the live crow indicates that the rapper does her own stunts.

"We guess this latest fashion stunt is Cardi letting us know she does her own stunts!"

In another video from the red carpet, posted by @BardisMedia, Cardi B was seen shushing the paparazzi to keep the crow calm. She was asking the person accompanying her to tell the paparazzi not to scream.

Ad

"Can you tell them not to scream," Cardi B stated in the video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later that day, the rapper wore a burgundy, rhinestone gown by Rahul Mishra, with 3-D flowers.

Also read: "Offset, you upset" — Tia Kemp calls out rapper for seemingly celebrating rumors of Cardi B & Stefon Diggs breaking up

Cardi B announced her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

After a long wait for Card B's fans, the rapper finally announced her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, which is set to release on September 19, 2025. On June 24, she uploaded the album cover on her official Instagram handle, featuring herself in a red outfit, surrounded by crows.

Ad

The album features a 23-song tracklist, including her 2020 hit WAP and her 2021 track UP. However, the rapper faced mixed reactions for including these tracks in her sophomore album.

Ad

In response, Cardi B took to X to address the critics on June 26.

"This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!?"

Ad

The rapper stated that her songs WAP and UP don't count toward "first week sales," questioning why critics are "even crying about???"

"Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly….Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!" she concluded.

The 23-song list from the 32-year-old rapper's upcoming album Am I The Drama? also includes the song Outside, which she released on June 20. While the full tracklist has not yet been revealed, one guaranteed feature is rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with Cardi B on the hit track, WAP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More