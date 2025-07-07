"Offset, you upset" — Tia Kemp calls out rapper for seemingly celebrating rumors of Cardi B & Stefon Diggs breaking up

Rumors about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs breaking up had been spreading on the internet like wildfire. These rumors stemmed from netizens' observation that suggested that the duo had removed all photos of each other from their respective social media feeds.

Ad

Amid the speculations surrounding Cardi B, Tia Kemp took a dig at Offset for allegedly laughing at the Bodak Yellow rapper. A video had been circulated on X, and an account holder named @onlydubsX also shared it.

In the video, Tia could be heard saying:

"Offset, you upset. I'm so sick of you... laughing at my niece like something funny... You mad because it ain't even no more Trio Migos. N*gga, you solo."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tia Kemp then seemingly addressed Stefon Diggs and continued:

"Stefan, listen, little boy. You're fine, little young boy. You're handsome. You're a fine young man... Cardi ain't for the house no more... She would not put herself through that no more."

Since the video was posted on the social media platform, it has been gaining traction. This clip has already garnered over 200,000 views since its upload.

Ad

Shortly after Cardi and Stefon cleared their social media handles, Offset took a dig at Cardi B. In a recent Instagram Live session, he made some remarks that gained the attention of his fans. He said:

"You can't get rid of me. I'm like cancer. You know what I mean? … I am harder than all you're talking about. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner… All of my h*es still my h*es. And they know, they know. Hey now, they're still my own."

Ad

While he did not specifically mention Cardi's name, fans are quick to speculate that the statement was made towards her. Before these rumors, the duo had been spotted together on several occasions at various events.

Rumors about them dating gained momentum primarily when they started posting together on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Offset had not responded to Tia Kemp's remarks.

"I was literally losing my mind" - Cardi B previously said the same about her now estranged husband, Offset

Cardi B had previously blasted Offset about her relationship with him. On June 3, the rapper reportedly got involved in a chat on X Spaces and made several alleged revelations about her marriage to Offset. In the conversation, the rapper said that she was apparently losing her mind in the relationship and suggested that it was quite tumultuous.

Ad

Talking about her relationship with Offset, Cardi B said:

"I was literally losing my mind. Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind."

She claimed that the relationship had left her in a negative state of mind and had also taken a toll on her mental health. Explaining further, the rapper said:

"I was going to end up going to jail, 'cause I was going to end up killing him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the conversation, Cardi further opened up about why she decided to leave her marriage. According to the rapper, it was not just cheating that led her to make the decision, but a lot more than that. She cited that there were factors like "gaslighting" and "lies," and not just "cheating." Cardi B then gave a glimpse into her mental health situation at the time. She continued:

"I was so depressed. I would wake up every single morning paranoid."

Ad

According to the rapper, her team also noticed her deteriorating mental health condition and advised her to seek therapy. For the unversed, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in June of last year.

Stefon Diggs was reportedly seen on a yacht with several women

According to reports by the Irish Star, dated July 7, 2025, Stefon Diggs was seen with a number of women on a yacht. According to the reports, he was distributing a pink substance at the time. The clip that went viral in May led journalists to ask Diggs about his personal life and relationship status. To this, he reportedly said:

Ad

"I want to be as candid with you as possible, but I kind of have a thing where I don't talk about my personal life with people I don't know personally."

Journalists also asked the same question of head coach Mike Vrabel. According to ESPN, Vrabel then said:

"It's something we're aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field... Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to ESPN reports, Diggs was surrounded by three women in the viral clip.

While many speculations and rumors about the apparent breakup have been circulating on the internet, neither Stefon nor Cardi B has issued any official statement on the matter as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More