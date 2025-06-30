"They said the same sh*t about WAP" — Wack 100 defends Cardi B against Indie artist Rissa Reign's claim that she stole her song 'Outside'

Music manager and record executive Wack 100 recently came into Cardi B's defense after Charlotte rapper Rissa Reign accused Cardi of stealing her song Outside. It is one of the three tracks of the Bodak Yellow rapper's upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, that have been revealed to the audience. Fans who heard both the tracks claimed that they sounded similar.

On June 29, 2025, a clip of Wack went viral on X after @joebuddenclips/fanpage posted it. It received more than 5.9K views since it was uploaded. In the clip, Wack said:

"You can't steal a song. You know, there's no stealing a song. There's your song or it's not your song. They said the same sh*t about WAP."

Wack claimed that someone who had heard Reign's track might have written the one for Cardi, leading to similarities. He then explained the typical process of making music after the writers submit their lyrics. Wack 100 added:

"The label hears it, gives it to the A&R. A&R gives it to management. Management gives it to artists. Artists listen. They like it...hThey do the song. Song comes out."

The claim went viral on social media platforms on June 28, when a side-by-side comparison video was posted on X. On June 25, Reign took to Instagram and shared her claim for the first time. According to her, even if it wasn't Cardi, someone on her team must have heard the Southern rapper's song that she released a few years back.

For context, Rissa Reign posted the song on YouTube on July 9, 2021. As of now, the song has amassed about 20K views as well as 1.2K likes. Meanwhile, Cardi B's Outside was dropped on June 20, 2025, and had garnered more than three million views.

"As I was listening to it, I was just like, sounded very familiar" — said Rissa Reign about Cardi B's Outside

As aforementioned, in an Instagram video shared on June 25, 2025, North Carolina artist Rissa Reign accused Cardi B of stealing her 2021 track. In the clip, she could be heard talking about the chain of events that transpired before she dropped the song on YouTube years back. According to Reign, she wasn't even aiming for it to be an official release.

Further sharing her take on the situation and the alleged similarities between the two songs, by the same name, Rissa Reign said:

"As I was listening to it, I was just like, sounded very familiar."

Reign further recalled the time before she released her track. She said that she made the song only due to her manager, who wanted her to make music that was reportedly more feminine. Rissa claimed that while it wasn't her "vibe" at the time, she went ahead with it and made the song in question.

The Southern rapper further claimed that there was no official release of the 2021 song, and she had just posted it on YouTube. According to Rissa, she didn't have the platform for a popular song, but clearly had the idea for it. Then she went on claiming that if not Cardi B, someone else on the team must have heard the 2021 track. Rissa said:

"And even if it wasn't the artists themselves, even if it wasn't Cardi herself, somebody on that team heard the song."

She claimed that not just the title of the latest song but also the beats sounded similar. She concluded by stating that she didn't mind what possibly happened, but she would have appreciated it if someone had reached out to her regarding the 2021 song. The rapper added:

"That wasn't even no song that I was really pushing for real, but b*tch..."

Cardi B has previously faced copyright claims with her popular track WAP

As mentioned before, Wack 100 made a reference to Cardi B's track WAP and stated that the rapper faced similar allegations at that time as well. The suit was filed in 2022 by a rapper named Denise Jones. Apart from Cardi B, the suit included names like Megan Thee Stallion and Atlantic Records.

According to Jones, Stallion and Cardi copied and pasted her lyrics into their songs WAP and Thot Sh*t. In September 2023, a federal judge finally ruled that the lyrics in question were too short to be protected by the copyright law. As per Billboard, U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter mentioned:

"The lyrics over which plaintiff asserts copyright protection are no more than common phrases, employed frequently in popular culture and other Hip-Hop songs."

WAP was dropped in August 2020 and included the guest feature of Megan Thee Stallion.

As for the latest claims, Rissa Reign has not mentioned anything about a possible lawsuit. Meanwhile, Cardi B is yet to issue a formal statement addressing the allegations made by the Southern rapper. In other news, her album Am I the Drama? is set to be released on September 19, 2025.

