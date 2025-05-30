Megan Thee Stallion's attorney Alex Spiro accuses Tory Lanez's team of rehashing "old evidence from trial" after they launched 36 Hours Later website

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro, has reacted to the 36 Hours Later website with "suppressed evidence" released by Tory Lanez. For the unversed, the new website consisted of several testimonies and police bodycam footage apparently proving Lanez's innocence in the 2020 shooting.

Now, attorney Alex Spiro has opened up and reacted to the website. In a statement given to XXL on May 29, he claimed that Tory Lanez could not "keep a story straight." Spiro further said that the speculations made on the site were inconsistent.

According to Spiro, Lanez's team first claimed that Kelsey Harris shot Stallion and later suggested that Stallion had stepped on glass, causing the foot injury. According to the statement by Stallion's legal team:

"Last week, they argued that Kelsey Harris shot Megan and now, they're claiming that Megan only stepped on glass. They continue to rehash old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information to desperately sway public opinion."

Spiro further claimed that no new evidence had been presented on the website. According to him, Tory Lanez's team attempted to "peddle misinformation" regarding the case. The attorney further called out Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna. He suggested that she was getting involved with this case only for "clickbait."

Spiro suggested that Luna should be focusing on effectively serving her own constituencies in Florida rather than "chasing celebrities."

Attorney Alex Spiro had accused Tory Lanez's legal team of copying Megan Thee Stallion's team's presentation format

In the lengthy statement that attorney Alex Spiro had issued, he accused Tory Lanez's team of following the same presentation format that they used for Megan Thee Stallion. In the statement, he said:

"There was no new evidence displayed today – simply a sad attempt from Tory's team to copy our presentation format to peddle misinformation."

The previous presentation that Spiro was alluding to was the one that they released to support Lanez's conviction. It was dropped after Lanez's team claimed that they had unveiled new evidence to prove his innocence.

In Spiro's presentation, the team made several claims, including one that suggested there were text messages from Lanez to Megan Thee Stallion, where the former apologized. The presentation also claimed that Lanez was inconsistent with his claims. In a comment on a post by The Shade Room on Instagram, he apparently wrote that Kelsey Harris wasn't the shooter.

However, lately, Tory Lanez's team has been trying to establish that Harris was the one involved in the incident. Their newly released website also suggested that eyewitnesses apparently saw Kelsey and Megan get into a physical fight. During this time, Lanez appeared inside the vehicle and was not involved until he heard gunshots.

Alex Spiro's presentation also suggested that both Megan and Kelsey had testified to being offered a bribe of $1,000,000 each to stay silent about the incident.

Tory Lanez is currently serving his time in prison. In August 2023, he was convicted to 10 years' imprisonment. While Lanez had claimed that he was wrongfully convicted, Megan Thee Stallion had stuck to the same story.

