"The sorry was not for what people think it was for" — Amber Rose claims Tory Lanez's apology text to Megan Thee Stallion was not for the shooting

American model Amber Rose recently spoke out in support of Tory Lanez. In an interview with Chris Cuomo on News Nation, she said Governor Gavin Newsom should pardon Lanez, claiming the evidence shows he is innocent.

According to Amber Rose,

"He deserves to be pardoned by Gov. Gavin Newsom. He's 100% exonerated from the gun, and for that alone he should be home with his family."

Cuomo then referred to the apology message the Tory Lanez had allegedly sent to Megan Thee Stallion. In the text message obtained by TMZ, Lanez apparently wrote that he felt "horrible" for whatever happened. The message further suggested Tory saying that he was "sorry from the bottom of his heart."

Cuomo asked Rose about Tory Lanez's apology text. She said Lanez had personally told her it wasn’t about the shooting, but a different incident.

She added,

"The sorry was not for what people think it was for."

Rose, however, did not reveal details and said that it would be better for Tory to explain the same when he came out.

Amber Rose had previously extended support to Tory Lanez on social media

While this was the first time that Amber Rose spoke about her stance in the case, on a media platform, she had supported Tory Lanez on social media before. On May 21, Rose uploaded a clip on Instagram which was about Rep. Anna Paulina telling Chris Cuomo that Lanez was innocent in the shooting.

In the caption of the post, Rose wrote:

"This isn't about music, gender or popularity it's about justice. @torylanez is someone son, he is a father. If he was in fact wrongly convicted he should be pardoned immediately."

Amber Rose further wrote,

Shout out to @thelondonheiress and @realannapaulina for doing all the heavy lifting and pursuing the truth."

Apart from Rep Paulina, Rose also gave a shoutout to Diana London for her contribution in Lanez's case. During the conversation with Cuomo, Paulina was asked why she decided to take interest in Lanez's case, even though it was beyond her jurisdiction. To this, she clarified that it was due to Amber Rose that she began looking into the case.

The step by Amber for Tory Lanez gained massive attention on social media and many praised her for supporting Lanez. While Lanez had been getting widespread support, Megan Thee Stallion had received support only from SZA currently. SZA bashed people for still supporting Lanez despite the guilty verdict.

Tory Lanez had recently been in headlines for multiple reasons. Earlier this month, he was stabbed 14 times by a fellow inmate and sustained some serious injuries.

Also, his team held a press conference claiming that they had found new evidence suggesting that Lanez wasn't responsible for shooting at Megan Thee Stallion.

