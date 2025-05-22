“You finna be stupid out loud?”: SZA slams critics attacking Megan Thee Stallion amid ongoing backlash

SZA comes to Megan Thee Stallion's rescue after the latter faced backlash over Tory Lanez's shooting case. Lanez is currently serving his 10-year sentence for allegedly shooting Megan in Hollywood Hills in 2020. However, on May 12, 2025, the Canadian rapper was rushed to a hospital after getting stabbed by a fellow inmate 14 times.

Now, SZA has spoken in defense of Megan Thee Stallion following the backlash she received after her recent comments on Tory Lanez. In a comment under an Instagram video by @theluncheonlawyer, who was speaking about the alleged "new evidence" in the shooting case, the Kill Bill hitmaker wrote:

"The density !!!!! I'm actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that's proven to be a victim of assault ??! Like out loud where ppl can see you ?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD?"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The comment case after a press conference was held by Tory Lanez's lawyer in the wake of the prison stabbing incident, and Megan Thee Stallion's comments after the said press conference.

Tory Lanez's lawyer called for his client's freedom, also citing new evidence that Kelsey Harris, not Lanez, shot Megan Thee Stallion. However, the Roc Steady rapper denounced Lanez's team's claim and said that he knew what he did and to leave her alone and stop making her relive the incident.

SZA, who is currently on a stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar, recently came to a fan's defense

Megan Thee Stallion wasn't the only person SZA has defended recently. The singer also looked after some fans and prevented them from using recreational drugs. She recently shared a personal encounter where she allegedly stopped a "child" from using nitrous oxide, aka "whippets." She recounted what happened in an Instagram Story shared on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, saying:

"Literrally talked a CHILD into throwing away his whippet dr*gs in exchange for a picture/video at the in n out drive through. Sad bit if I can stop this sh*t for even a second imma try. Once again these dr*gs are clearly marketed to CHILDREN. Really need American to do better man."

Expand Tweet

Also, in a video shared by Stereogum on Instagram on May 12, SZA can be seen signing autographs outside of a Massachusetts venue. She reportedly gave a fan a free ticket to the concert. In another video, SZA can be seen stopping mid-performance to say, "Hi, Michael," giving a shoutout to the same young fan.

However, her latest support for Megan Thee Stallion wasn't met with the same enthusiasm as others in the music scene. Several high-profile artists have shown their support in the "Free Tory Lanez" train by signing a petition asking for a pardon.

The Change.org petition now has over 280,000 signatures at the time of writing, with artists like Drake, Kanye West, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, and more encouraging people to sign.

SZA is currently with Kendrick Lamar for their Grand National Tour, which kicked off at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 19. They are scheduled for 39 concerts, each featuring around a 2.5-hour performance with seven acts of each owning the stage and performing a handful of songs together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More