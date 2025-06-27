Cardi B has a one-word response to Ricky Martin liking her "Am I the Drama?" post on Instagram

On June 23, Cardi B uploaded the album cover for her much-anticipated sophomore album titled Am I The Drama?, which is set to release in September. The Instagram post of the cover photo has currently gained more than a million likes. Cardi had further reacted to an X post that claimed that Ricky Martin had liked the photo too.

The rapper gave a one-word response to the tweet that made the speculation. In her tweet dated June 27, she first reshared the other tweet and then wrote:

"QUEEE???😱😱😱😱"

Cardi B's tweet gained more than 2 million views as well as about 47.5K likes. Netizens too flooded the comment section under the tweet, with many urging the rapper to get involved in a collaboration with the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter.

While her fans urged her to collaborate with Martin, she has not made any confirmation about the same as of now. The album cover has become quite a talked-about subject currently. On the cover, Cardi could be seen wearing a red bodysuit with a black pair of heels that she was holding onto. The cover further showcased some black birds around the rapper.

Cardi B uploaded the album cover on social media a day after she teased it through a video on Instagram on Sunday, June 22. A portion of the track list of the upcoming album has also been released. The inclusion of old tracks like WAP and Up has further caused controversy, with many questioning this choice.

Meanwhile, a clip of the rapper went viral where she cited the reasons backing her decision to include the aforementioned tracks in her project. In the clip, the Bodak Yellow artist said:

"My fans been telling me 'hey, please put WAP and Up on the album and I'm gonna do this for my fans... my fans deserve for me to listen to them."

Cardi B posted a tweet defending her decision to include her old hits in the upcoming sophomore album

Apart from the aforementioned audio of Cardi B where she was explaining her decision to involve WAP and Up in Am I The Drama?, the rapper also opened up about the same on her X account. In a tweet that surfaced on the social media platform on June 25, the rapper began by writing that this would be the final time that she was addressing this controversy.

"WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home..," read the tweet.

She then recalled the time when she chose to avoid submitting WAP for the Grammys. Cardi ended up blaming the haters for influencing her to take that decision at the time. She emphasized the fact that this time, she wanted to focus only on her fans and their needs. The rapper concluded the tweet by saying:

"These two songs don’t even count for first week sales so what are yall even crying about??? Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out???"

According to reports by Billboard, both these songs were massive hits when they were released. The outlet further reported that both of them topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts in August 2020 and March 2021, respectively. Apart from these tracks, the rapper has also included a new one titled Outside in her upcoming album.

The album, set to release on September 19, will reportedly have 23 songs on it. Cardi B has released only her debut album, titled Invasion Of Privacy, in 2018 to date. Since then, the rapper has dropped multiple singles.

Why didn't Cardi B submit WAP to the Grammys?

In January 2023, Cardi B sat for an interview with Jason Lee for his REVOLT show. During the conversation, the rapper revealed that she was afraid of the backlash and thus decided to avoid the submission of WAP. She first reflected on her wish to not let her life be controlled by the internet and then said:

"I didn't want to submit 'WAP' because I was afraid that if I win or if I… You know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane."

Lee too revealed that he was unhappy with the decision that Cardi took at the time by not going ahead with the submission. As for the upcoming release, fans have been elated that the rapper is finally dropping her sophomore album.

