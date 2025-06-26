"Didn't then and still don't wanna BIA" — Cardi B disses her rival in a new verse in the extended version of 'Outside' 

Shortly after releasing her new single Outside on June 20, 2025, Cardi B dropped an extended version of the track featuring a diss against her rival BIA. X page @updatesofcardi posted the updated lyrics on June 26, 2025, wherein Cardi raps:

Ad

"B*tch we outside, pull up in that brand new kia. Ain’t s*it changed, didn’t then and still don’t wanna BIA.”

Cardi B | Updates @updatesofcardi LINK “B*tch we outside, pull up in that brand new kia. Ain’t s*it changed, didn’t then and still don’t wanna BIA.” - Cardi B in new Outside verse.

Ad

Trending

As per a report by Complex dated June 2024, Cardi B's feud with BIA gained prominence after the former dissed her rival on the remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's Wanna Be on March 31, 2024. In her verse on the Wanna Be remix, Cardi raps:

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

"She did what? Had no idea (Idea)/ Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea (Ikea)/ Hope she talk like that when I see her (Woo)/ B*tch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya"

Ad

Shortly after Cardi dissed BIA on the track, she took to Instagram Live to mention that she didn't have issues with BIA until the rapper started taking subliminal digs at her. Cardi was referring to BIA's claim about the Up rapper copying her flow on the 2024 track Like What (Freestyle).

In March 2024, BIA responded to a fan's accusation concerning Cardi B and reposted the same on X with a quirky face emoji, which got the ball rolling on her indirect claim against Cardi copying her. Shortly after Cardi's Instagram Live, BIA used the same platform to play the full version of her diss track SUE MEEE?

Ad

Ad

BIA released the diss track on June 1, 2024, featuring a cover image of Offset's 2023 IG Story alleging Cardi cheated on him. In the diss track, BIA claimed that Offset was cheating on Cardi and accused her of having ghostwriters, with lyrics like:

“Put it on your hubby since you love lying on your vows/ I write all my verses, I can do this s*it for hours/ I be d–ned I let a ni**a f*ck a b*tch inside my house.”

Ad

Cardi B addresses criticism over WAP and UP being a part of her sophomore album

Ad

Cardi B recently ended the long wait for her sophomore album on June 23, 2025, by announcing Am I the Drama?. Announcing the album via Instagram, the rapper mentioned that the LP is set to drop on September 19, 2025.

While her newly released single Outside is a part of the sophomore album, Cardi's 2020 track WAP and her 2021 song UP are also included in the 23-track project. Incorporating the two tracks in her new album garnered mixed responses, and Cardi B addressed the negativity concerning the same via a tweet on June 26, 2025.

Ad

"This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!" Cardi wrote.

Ad

Cardi B @iamcardib LINK This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want! These two songs don’t even count for first week sales so what are yall even crying about??? Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly….Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!

Ad

The rapper added that WAP and UP don't count for first week sales, so she didn't understand what the naysayers were "crying about." She also questioned if people say anything when other artists "pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out???". Cardi ended her tweet by asking haters to "go cry about it".

2025 appears to be an eventful year for Cardi B so far, given that she is releasing her much-awaited sophomore album, and she recently announced her relationship with NFL ace Stefon Diggs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More