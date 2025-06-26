"Oh boy Offset about to go on a rant" — Internet reacts to Cardi B showing off the castle Stefon Diggs rented out for them in Europe

On Tuesday, June 24, Cardi B took to her Instagram stories to show her followers the castle that she and Stefon Diggs were staying in on their trip to France. In the videos, the WAP rapper said,

"This man got us staying in a castle. I'm talking about a real castle. Look at this. This is a real f**king castle."

Cardi then went on to show a water body surrounding the brick castle, claiming that there were crocodiles in there. She also revealed, telling Diggs that she could never find time to see castles when she traveled to Europe, which is why the NFL star rented one for their vacation.

A snippet of Cardi B's stories was shared by Daily Loud on X on Wednesday night (June 25) and has since gone viral, receiving more than 214K views and 2.5K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

Jay @JayHardy252 LINK Oh boy Offset about to go on a rant huh

Some netizens speculated that Offset might be crying after watching Cardi's latest stories, while others awaited a crash-out from the Migos rapper.

"We all know offset is crying while watching this" - commented an X user.

"Sh*t gone be funny af when this lil situationship crash and burn" - wrote another.

"Weekly Offset crashout incoming" - added a third one.

Meanwhile, others questioned Stefon Diggs' taste since Cardi and he are now dating.

"Why a pro football player would hit that is beyond me" - posted a fourth netizen.

"Don’t tell me Cardi B And Stefon Diggs are the new Russell Wilson & Ciara" - remarked a fifth one.

"Steffon Diggs is so hungry for cardi his out here spending millions just so he could smash. God wouldn't be proud" - replied a sixth user.

"We all she is the one who rented that" - commented a seventh netizen.

For those who don’t know, rumors of Diggs and Cardi dating began in early 2025, and the Bodak Yellow rapper confirmed it by going Instagram official in June.

Their relationship comes months after Cardi filed for a divorce from her husband, Offset, in August 2024. However, their divorce is yet to be finalized.

Cardi B announced her long-awaited sophomore album on Monday

Cardi B's stories about her French vacation with Stefon Diggs were uploaded a day after the Please Me rapper dropped the announcement of her sophomore album, titled AM I THE DRAMA?

Per Cardi's social media announcement, the album will release on September 19th, with its pre-order already live on the rapper's website.

In the cover art for the upcoming album, Cardi is dressed in a red bodysuit with an exaggerated hood, matching netted stockings and massively-heeled shoes, on which a raven is perched.

Cardi's upcoming album is preceded by a single titled Outside, which dropped last week on June 20. The track, which is perceived as a diss toward Offset, was ranked at the top of Apple Music on Sunday, June 22.

Following the news, Cardi celebrated it with fans on an Instagram story, also apologizing to Atlantic Records for wanting to delay the song's release.

