"This is how you do a ROLLOUT" — Internet reacts to Cardi B getting attacked by a murder of crows in the trailer for 'Am I The Drama?' album

Cardi B went all-out with the trailer of her upcoming sophomore album, titled Am I The Drama?, which is set to release in September 2025. On Monday, June 30, the rapper shared the album trailer on X, Instagram, and YouTube. The Instagram post amassed more than 805K likes, and the YouTube video gained over 330K views.

The trailer captured Cardi staring at mirrors inside what seemed like a huge mansion. Shortly after that, a murder of crows could be seen breaking the glass windows to enter and attack the rapper. She is then running in her couture turquoise gown and a pair of heels, trying to escape the birds.

Cardi B then got into a vintage car, still trying to shoo the birds away. In the end, the rapper re-emerged in a red outfit—the same one as seen on the album cover. The caption of the Instagram post showing this trailer read:

"New box sets are available at the LINK IN BIO. Keep in mind these will be signed by me, by my magical left hand. Make sure yall get them while they’re available because once I drop the next one, they’re gone."

The trailer had further gained massive attention online.

"This is how you do a ROLLOUT," a user tweeted.

Pinkybitch @pinkgirlpop LINK This is how you do a ROLLOUT

"See when your label actually funds your projects 🤭,: another user wrote.

"Truly album of the year," added a tweet.

"This is so good. I'm so hyped for AM I THE DRAMA?," explained a fan.

A lot of other positive reactions were found on social media platforms. Cardi B's fans seemed elated with the trailer.

"WHY WAS THIS SO GOOD WAIT!" a user commented.

"Shoutout to her makeup artist," wrote another one.

"Now THIS is how you do a proper rollout without AI! Give Cardi her 10s!" exclaimed a netizen.

Cardi B's upcoming album apparently sold more than a million copies even before release

Cardi B's fans had been elated with the announcement of her sophomore album in the first place. They had been anticipating this album for a long time now, after the rapper dropped her debut album Invasion Of Privacy back in 2018. The enthusiasm surrounding Am I The Drama? had been on since she made its announcement.

It could be further implied after HotNewHipHop reported that more than a million album copies apparently had been sold, even though the release wouldn't happen until September 19. The alleged statistics about the album copy sales was first made by chart data on X.

"Cardi B's Am I the Drama? has now sold over 1.5 million total album units in the US prior to official release," the account shared a weel later.

It is, however, unclear as to what aspects were considered to get the counting and the numbers. It has only been a few days since the rapper dropped the teaser announcing the project, as well as the album cover for the same. The caption of the post regarding the teaser read:

"Seven years of love, life, and loss, seven years I gave them grace. But now, I give them hell. I learned power's not given. It's taken. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears," he wrote.

The teaser has amassed more than a million views on Instagram as of now. In the teaser, the rapper could be seen wearing a black outfit and had crows in it as well. Then, on June 24, she uploaded her album cover wearing a red dress and holding onto her high heels. On the album cover, too, the rapper was seen surrounded by birds.

The album cover garnered more than a million likes as of now.

Cardi B had been facing some controversies as well surrounding her sophomore album

While both Cardi B and her fans have seemingly been ready for the upcoming sophomore album Am I The Drama?, it didn't come with a fair share of controversies. The first controversy was about the rapper's decision to include two of her old hits, WAP and Up, in the studio album.

She justified by stating that her fans wanted her to do it, and also, these songs needed a "home." On June 25, the rapper took to X to explain her action.

"WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and… they deserve a home.." the rapper said, while explaining her actions.

The other controversy was surrounding a North Carolina rapper Rissa Reign, who claimed that Cardi had stolen her song Outside. For the unversed, Reign had dropped a song by the same name in 2021 on YouTube. According to her, apart from the title, the beats of Cardi's Outside also felt the same to her.

As of now, Cardi has not dropped an official statement addressing the same.

