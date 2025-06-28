"Wowsers" — DJ Akademiks reacts to Offset defending Drake after T-Pain suggested Drizzy should have left the music industry gracefully

DJ Akademiks recently reacted to Offset defending Drake after T-Pain suggested that the Canadian rapper should leave the music industry gracefully. Offset came to Drizzy's defense and addressed all the hate that the rapper was receiving.

This comment prompted DJ Akademiks to share his take on the entire situation. In the video that surfaced on June 28, Akademiks first read the comment that the former Migos rapper made under the Instagram post by Complex, where the outlet reported the statements by T-Pain. Further, Akademiks described the comment and said:

"Wow I gotta post that. Wow! Wowsers."

Akademiks then shared that he believed that people were going to back off with their Drizzy hate. According to him, those who did not like the rapper and those who were not liked by him, had been too loud criticizing him. Akademiks believed that this led to people overlooking the fact that Drizzy had done so much for others.

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

To establish his point, DJ Akademiks further used the example of Migos' single Versace that featured Drizzy. According to him, it was Drake who gave the hip-hop group one of the biggest hits of their career. Akademiks continued by stating that there were many people who actually respected the Canadian rapper.

"A lot of these guys have respect for Drake, you know... They don't have to be best friends, but they have some respect for Drake," he said.

Expand Tweet

Somewhere during the livestream, Akademiks also claimed that apart from Offset, Young Thug and 21 Savage had called the Canadian rapper the "GOAT."

While Offset did not specifically take T-Pain's name in his comment, it was clear that he was referring to the drama between Pain and Drizzy. According to Complex, Offset commented:

"Da Boy is da boy shit ain't gone change. All dat hating on another grown man who does more numbers than everybody is Diabolical !!!!"

What did T-Pain say about Drake?

On June 18, T-Pain appeared on the Crash Dummies Podcast and made some remarks about Drake. T-Pain made a reference to Drizzy and said that there was one thing that he had learned from the rapper. However, Drizzy did not abide by his own suggestion. T-Pain explained:

"The one thing I learned from Drake, here's the crazy thing, the one thing I learned from but one thing he hasn't followed — his own words. Drake said, 'I want to be one of those people that gracefully bows out and not get kicked out.'"

It took a few days for the remarks to go viral on June 26. This news was later reported by Complex through an Instagram post as well, which further prompted Offset to share his reaction and defend the Hotline Bling rapper.

However, Offset was not the only one to defend Drizzy. The Canadian rapper himself had taken to social media to bash T-Pain for his comments. According to reports by Billboard, Drizzy took to the Instagram comments section of a post comprising T-Pain's remarks and addressed them.

"This guy always had resentment for me [laughing-crying emoji] you can hear it every time he speaks on my name," he said.

On the podcast, T-Pain made another remark about Drizzy claiming that the latter had been sticking around for way too long. T-Pain went ahead drawing a comparison between himself and Drizzy. He first painted a picture about his approach to making music.

According to T-Pain, he would address his fans by telling them that he would be back when he had new music to drop. The rapper then talked about Drizzy's apparent approach.

"Drake is like, 'No, listen, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain’t like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more,'" he said.

"I feel like I'm kinda introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit" - said Drake in 2023

In February 2023, Drake sat for an interview with Lil Yachty and shared his take on retirement. This was when he first made a reference to the idea of "graceful exit" from the music industry.

"I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day. I feel like I’m kinda introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit," said Drizzy at the time.

Expand Tweet

However, it had been more than two years now since the conversation and no hints about the possible retirement had been dropped by the rapper.

As of now, Drizzy is busy with his upcoming $ome $pecial $hows 4 U, with PartyNextDoor. It is set to begin in July and is scheduled to continue till September 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More