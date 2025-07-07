"Just get over her already" — Internet reacts as Offset shares celebratory video amid alleged reports of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' break-up

American rapper Offset went on Instagram Live after alleged reports of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ split surfaced online. On June 1, 2025, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared images and videos with the New England Patriots wide receiver. They were seen getting cozy on a yacht in Miami, dancing and twerking together in a hot tub.

However, a month later, Cardi B’s Instagram post appeared to have been removed. Likewise, Stefon Diggs’ June 16 post featuring her in multiple photos was also taken down. Meanwhile, one photo of the NFL star and the Love & Hip-Hop: New York alum remains visible on his account.

Regardless, these developments have sparked fan speculations that Cardi B and Diggs might have broken up. In the wake of this, her ex-husband Offset appeared to celebrate the rumor. During a live session on Instagram on July 7, 2025, the Migos rapper was heard saying while grooving to music:

“Yeah, nah, baby. Y’all can’t get rid of me. I am like cancer. You know what I mean? … I am harder than all you're talking about. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner… All of my h*es still my h*es. And they know, they know. Hey now, they're still my own.”

The internet is now reacting to Offset’s video. For instance, Instagram user @johnelpana commented on @raphousetv7’s repost of the Atlanta rapper’s IG Live.

“Just get over her already,” the user quipped.

A netizen asks Offset to get over Cardi B. (Image via Instagram)

Many others joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on X.

“What if Cardi’s just being strategic and wiped the posts on purpose?” a fan wrote.

“Naw, she ain't letting you come home, bye,” another fan wrote.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Wow, he been hurt like hell lmao, being this happy is crazy, she didn't cause the breakup with you, YOU did, so how are you so pleased smh,” another netizen wrote.

“Lmfaoo but na I fully understand & back the petty actions,” a user wrote.

“Offset and Cardi going to be back together. I can see it now,” wrote another.

Neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has responded to Offset. The Culture rapper hasn’t addressed the fan reactions yet.

More about Cardi B’s breakup rumor with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were first rumored to be dating in February 2025 after they were spotted together on Valentine’s Day in Miami. Over the next few months, they made several public appearances together, including at a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden and a Met Gala afterparty, both in May.

On Memorial Day weekend, the couple attended a boat party. However, the former Buffalo Bills athlete was reportedly seen partying wildly and flirting with other women, which allegedly left Cardi B angry, as reported by Daily Mail.

Regardless, both Diggs and the New York rapper went Instagram official in June. They even took a trip to France later that month, where they stayed in a luxury castle, Château de Farcheville, and Cardi gushed on social media about how Stefon had rented it out for her.

On June 24, she also shared a picture of Diggs working out on her Instagram Stories. Throughout last month, they continued posting each other's photos on their respective profiles.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four. (Image via Getty/ Elsa)

However, earlier this month, they seemed to have removed the pictures and videos of their shared time. The current status of Cardi and Stefon’s relationship remains unclear. They still follow each other on social media.

Offset and Cardi B were in an on-again, off-again marriage between 2017 and 2023. There were multiple divorce filings and reconciliations, the last of which came in July 2024. The former couple has three children: daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave.

In recent months, Cardi has accused Offset of failing to provide spousal and child support and of being an absentee father.

