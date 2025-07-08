"Not the bird being an accessory" — Internet reacts to Cardi B shushing the paparazzi to not upset a crow she carried at the Schiaparelli show 

Cardi B grabbed attention at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show by wearing a live crow as an accessory. She wore a fringe overall with a bold U-shaped neckline over a black dress from the Schiaparelli collection.

The live crow on her hand stole the spotlight. In a video shared by @BardisMedia on X (posted July 7, 2205), Cardi is seen shushing paparazzi to keep the crow calm. The video has reached 1.8 million views and sparked many reactions online.

Commenting on Cardi B's accessory at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show, an X user tweeted:

"Not the bird being an accessory 🫠"

"Animals are not f*cking props" an X user commented.

"😭😭😭😭😭 bruh too funny. "Can you tell them not to scream" lmfaooo" another X user mentioned.

"Cardi got more respect for the birds than the press" an internet user stated.

".@peta she’s using this animal as a prop and working it to death help😭😭😭" another internet user said.

On the other hand, fans of the rapper appreciated her empathy toward the crow and her unique styling,

"Cardi's empathy is always so obvious! Because she absolutely could have let people yell and just used the leash already on the crow, but she didn't want to scare him any further." an X user tweeted.

"She actually brought an actual crow 😭 Iconic if you ask me" a netizen expressed.

"she looks so good omg" another netizen expressed.

Cardi B puts an end to hateful comments concerning WAP and Up on her upcoming album

After years of anticipation, Cardi B announced her sophomore album, Am I the Drama? via Instagram on June 22, 2025. The album follows her 2018 four-times platinum project Invasion of Privacy and will feature 23 songs, including her 2020 hit WAP and 2021 track Up.

Teasing the album's announcement on Instagram, Cardi posted a video of herself with a voice-over stating that the time for her sophomore album had come after seven years of "love, life, and loss." Without mentioning who she was addressing by saying "them", Cardi said that she gave them grace for 7 years and was now going to give them hell.

Ending the video by saying:

"I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your karma. The time is here. The time is now.”

Cardi B @iamcardib LINK This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want! These two songs don’t even count for first week sales so what are yall even crying about??? Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly….Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!

Shortly after announcing the album, Cardi B received a lot of backlash and queries over including her previously released tracks on the sophomore project. Addressing the same via a tweet on June 26, 2025, Cardi wrote:

"WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!"

The rapper questioned what the crying was about, given that the two songs wouldn't count for first-week sales. Cardi then questioned if she says anything when other artists "pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out???", adding people could go cry about it.

Cardi B's Am I the Drama? album is slated for release on September 19, 2025. So far, the rapper has released Outside from the project and kept other songs, except Up and WAP under wraps.

