When did Cardi B and Stefon Diggs start dating? Rapper seemingly dismisses breakup rumors 

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs confirmed their relationship on May 12, 2025, by appearing together courtside at an NBA playoff game between the Knicks and Celtics. Cardi was seen playfully squeezing Diggs' cheeks as they showed up on the Jumbotron. This was their first public appearance as a couple after months of private sightings and online rumors since late 2024.

Recent breakup rumors surfaced in early July 2025 after Cardi B deleted photos of Diggs from her Instagram, but subsequent posts suggest the two are still together. As noted by Billboard on June 2, 2025, the couple officially became "Instagram official" on June 1, 2025, when Cardi posted a photo of them together on a boat and a video of her dancing with Diggs.

The first round of speculation surrounding Cardi B and Stefon Diggs began as early as October 9, 2024, according to a Billboard article about the timeline of their relationship, published on June 2, 2025. At the time, Cardi addressed online rumors via Instagram Live, denying any confirmed relationship.

“The internet is insane, all these rumors are so f*****g crazy, that’s why I don’t wanna address it cause I feel like this s**t funny."

On December 18, 2024, she acknowledged that she was dating again, though she did not name Diggs. That same month, Cardi B's ex-husband, Offset, publicly criticized her amid their separation. Cardi B defended her decision to move on.

The first confirmed appearance of the two together occurred on February 14, 2025, when TMZ shared footage of them arriving at a Miami hotel late at night. They were next seen at Coachella on April 13, 2025, where Cardi was recorded dancing with Diggs during a festival performance. On April 27, Cardi again hinted at her relationship during a Twitter Spaces session, praising her then-unnamed partner, which, according to Billboard, was referring to Diggs.

By May 5, 2025, the two were spotted arriving separately at the Met Gala. They were reportedly seen entering an afterparty together, further fueling speculation about their relationship before their official debut a week later.

Cardi B responds to breakup rumors

Breakup rumors emerged in early July 2025 after fans noticed Cardi had deleted all posts featuring Stefon Diggs from her Instagram account. The activity sparked widespread speculation online of an alleged breakup between the rapper and the NFL player.

On July 8, 2025, HotNewHipHop reported that Cardi reposted a workout video of herself and Diggs.

The repost was seen by many as a signal that the couple was still together. Around the same time, Heavy.com reported that Cardi also addressed the speculation on social media, writing a four-word message: “shut the f*** up.” She later posted additional comments urging fans to disengage from online gossip, including

“Go to dinner, go shopping, go to the park… Get off the internet… ENOUGH!!”

As of July 2025, Stefon Diggs has not publicly commented on the rumors. His social media accounts still feature posts with Cardi B, and he has not deleted any images of the two together. The couple was last seen vacationing in France in June 2025, where Diggs reportedly rented a medieval castle.

Some fans have speculated that Cardi B's decision to remove posts related to Diggs may have been motivated by promotional plans for her upcoming album. On July 8, 2025, HotNewHipHop noted that the Bronx-born rapper might be clearing her profile in anticipation of her new project, Am I The Drama?, which is scheduled for release on September 19, 2025. The album was first announced in June, and Cardi has teased features and content that she says will "really, really surprise" listeners.

