Cardi B’s alleged 'BBL smell' rumors linking Stefon Diggs split leave Nate Robinson 'confused': "But he still hit?

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs' relationship with Cardi B has been in the spotlight this week. Whispers of a split between the two were reported in early July, but a new rumor of an alleged "BBL Smell" has garnered plenty of reactions, including from Nate Robinson.

This rumor was reported by influencer Juicey Monae on Instagram after she shared a post detailing the couple's breakup. According to the post, Diggs ended their relationship after the rapper's BBL emitted a foul smell

"I tried to hold it down, but her BBL smelled like a trash bag in July," Diggs allegedly said as per the post.

The post's caption further elaborated on the situation, claiming Cardi B was taking a step back from the spotlight.

"Cardi B broke down in tears on livestream and has since taken a step back from the spotlight. 💔💬 This breakup is opening up serious convos about body image, boundaries, and public pressure," Monae captioned her post.

Former Chicago Bulls guard Nate Robinson was among the commentators, claiming he was "confused."

"But he still hit ? I’m so confused 🤔" he commented.

Nate Robinson reacts to a post about Cardi B (Source: Juicey Monae/Instagram)

The couple has been together since June, and rumors of their alleged breakup emerged after Cardi B removed all images associated with Diggs on Instagram. However, the NFL star has since come out and debunked all the rumors, posting a video of Cardi and him working out in the gym.

Some speculated that Cari B deleting her posts was a move to promote her new album.

Cardi B name-drops A'ja Wilson in her first song of 2025

Cardi B name-dropped Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson in her first song of 2025. The track, released in June, is dubbed "Outside" and is set to be a part of her second studio album.

The center was named during the second verse, as the rapper mentioned ladies in Las Vegas.

"Let me in the locker room. And some ladies out in Vegas, A'ja Wil', what's poppin', boo?" Cardi said.

Wilson wasn't the only basketballer mentioned, as LA Lakers star LeBron James was also mentioned in the song.

""I like him too, so, baby, let me meet LeBron (Let me meet LeBron). I love Savannah, let me see what she be on," she said.

The song is set to feature in Cardi B's album "Am I the Drama," which is set to release on 19th September.

