Just a day after making headlines for sporting a live crow as an accessory at the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025-26 couture show, Cardi B took to X on July 8, 2025, and wrote:

"Go to dinner ,go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!"

This statement followed another tweet in which she wrote, "Shut the f*ck up", and another that read, "Enjoy these looks and day …..and ignore the bored ….Love yall ❤️❤️❤️."

Cardi's tweets came after rumors of her breakup with NFL player Stefon Diggs circulated on social media. The rapper's tweet asking people to get off the internet has amassed over 7 million views at the time of this writing.

Internet users quickly took to X to comment on Cardi's tweet, and an X user called her out for her social media activity concerning fellow rapper Nicki Minaj and tweeted:

"Didnt you like a nicki post the other day 😂 obsession."

"People on the internet telling people to get off the internet will never sit right with my soul lol," an X user commented.

"And its not nicki you’re talking about on your soul," another X user mentioned.

"Seems like you have a lot going on right now you might need to take your own advice," an internet user stated.

"All of a sudden when you have an album coming out you start subbing nicki trying to reignite your beef with her for promo… NO NICKI NO CLOUT," another internet user said.

On the other hand, some netizens reacted to her telling others to "go to the park," given that Cardi B tweeted, "Take your man to a park and leave me the f**k alone," during a December 2023 Twitter feud with Nicki Minaj.

At the time, Cardi took a dig at Nicki Minaj's partner Kenneth Petty being convicted of s*xual assault in 1995 at the age of 16. Despite having served time, Petty remains on the s*x offender list, and his attempts to be removed have failed.

"Not the PARK," an X user tweeted.

"And he can’t even go to the park, you’re wrong for that," a netizen remarked.

"So much shade in this one tweet.. wow," another netizen expressed.

What happened between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj? Beef between the female rappers explored

According to Uproxx's September 2023 report, the beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj started in 2017 when Cardi's Bodak Yellow ranked No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This made her the first solo female rap artist to achieve this feat since Lauryn Hill's 1998 track Doo Wop (That Thing).

It is speculated that the feud ignited from this point onwards, given that Nicki Minaj did not achieve a No.1 track on the Billboard Hot 100 despite coming close several times. Moreover, the feud escalated after Migos added Cardi to their Culture II single Motorsport in October 2017.

Rumors of Cardi and Nicki Minaj filming their scenes separately for the track's music video started making the rounds. Additionally, it was reported that Nicki's verse was allegedly changed at the request of the Up rapper's record label, Atlantic, and that Cardi was reportedly added to the song without consulting Nicki.

This was followed by a physical altercation between the female rappers during the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in September 2018 when Cardi B reportedly threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj. Cardi B was later seen with a bump on her forehead.

After the physical altercation, Cardi and Nicki continued to diss each other via their tracks. Additionally, the two came face to face at the 2023 VMAs, where their husbands reportedly got involved in the beef.

While Cardi B has not confirmed if her latest X thread was an attempt to reignite her feud with Nicki Minaj or not, fans await the release of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama? on September 19, 2025.

