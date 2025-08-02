Jelly Roll told he's unwelcome in WWE; multiple stars get into a huge fight ahead of SummerSlam

Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam Night One. On the SmackDown go-home show, Logan Paul said he was not welcome in WWE as there was no place in the company for outsiders.The Maverick started by saying that he and Drew McIntyre, who was next to him in the ring, were trying to defend WWE from outsiders. He then told the fans that none of them understood what it meant to compete at SummerSlam. Paul claimed that Jelly Roll thought it was a hot dog eating contest.Logan Paul said that he and Drew McIntyre dedicated their entire life to wrestling, while outsiders try to use WWE as a stepping stone after making a name for themselves. The former United States Champion said Jelly Roll was an outsider, not a wrestler, a country star, not a superstar, and that he would never belong in WWE.Drew McIntyre told Randy Orton that whatever happens to the musician at SummerSlam would be on him. Jelly Roll and The Viper walked into the arena, and Nick Aldis tried to stop them. The four stars got into a brawl in the ring, and numerous security guards tried to separate them. The babyfaces attacked three security men and stood tall.