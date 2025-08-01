What happened between Cardi B and Rah Ali at the airport? Rapper says it would have been easy for her to "snuff her in a wheelchair" 

Cardi B has addressed her recent altercation with Rah Ali at the airport in a recent appearance on X Spaces. They have been feuding with each other since they got into a fight over Nicki Minaj during the New York Fashion Week afterparty in 2018. In a lengthy discussion on X Spaces, Cardi B opened up about meeting Rah Ali at an airport in Cannes, France, this week. The rapper was returning from the Lions Festival in France. According to Cardi, a heated altercation broke out between them, with her eventually throwing a speaker at Ali. She said:&quot;That’s where I’m a pop it off. If you thought I was going to let that sh*t fly, you out of your f*cking mind... I can’t live and die knowing that somebody did put they hands on me and I never did nothing back. B*tch, I’m from the Bronx, you from the Bronx. You know what’s up.&quot;She then explained why she threw a speaker at Ali and added:&quot;So that’s when I threw a JBL speaker on her head. And she said, ‘You feel better about yourself?’ She’s acting like she’s gonna fight, but she wasn’t really like aggressive.&quot;While addressing the incident, Cardi also mentioned that she discussed the incident with her accompanying security guard. She revealed:&quot;I told my security right, I'm like, yo this chicsis right behind me like he's like, &quot;Oh my god like like she's in a wheelchair.&quot; So I asked him what should I do? Because at the end of the day, we are in France, and you know what it was really it would have been really easy for me to just snuff her in a wheelchair.&quot;After Cardi B's comments, Rah Ali also shared her side of the story in a series of posts on X. She had also spoken about the incident to Ray Daniels on his podcast ahead of Cardi's clarifications on X.Cardi B addresses airport altercation with Rah Ali in FranceThe Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE 2024 Celebration With Cardi B And DJ Gryffin - Source: GettyIn an X Spaces discussion on August 1, Cardi spoke at length about meeting Rah Ali at the airport. According to the rapper, she did not recognize Ali at first when she saw her in a wheelchair.&quot;In the line, I'm getting checked, my thing is about to go through and whatever. And I turn around, and I literally see this woman. She's in a wheelchair and she looked like in distress or something.&quot;She continued:&quot;So I looked at her I couldn't even believe my eyes because I felt like I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I can't believe I'm in France and this is happening all there. And then so this woman is in a wheelchair, and I look at her and I said you good?&quot; And she said I don't feel well and I'm like, Oh okay.&quot;Cardi then claimed that her security asked her to &quot;catch her&quot; in the lounge when she realized it was Rah Ali. Then she alluded to their altercation back in 2018, when Ali reportedly attacked her while taking fellow rapper Nicki Minaj's side.She mentioned that she did not want to let that incident slide while claiming Rah Ali hit her back then. However, Cardi B noted that the fight began when Ali began staring her down in the airport lounge. Finally, the rapper explained that she started arguing with Ali in the airport lounge when the latter asked her to &quot;grow up.&quot; This urged her to throw the JBL speaker at her. She added that the police intervened and broke up the fight before it could escalate further.Rah Ali breaks silence on meeting Cardi B at the airportIn an appearance on Ray Daniels' podcast, Rah Ali also addressed her recent fight with Cardi B. She shared her side of the story, while also admitting that Cardi did not recognize her at first.According to Rah Ali, Cardi turned around and asked her, &quot;What's wrong&quot; with her. When Ali did not respond to her comments, it angered the rapper, and she turned to her security to whisper something. At that moment, Ali also braced herself by shifting her bag from her lap. Ali said:&quot;In 5, 4, 3, 2, show time. You got me up, she got me like immediately. She starts yelling and cursing, and screaming. Oh, what's up? What's up, what? Yeah, you, you think you thought I was going to get my lick back.&quot;Ali further mentioned that she has never highlighted having a physical fight with someone, seemingly alluding to her previous altercation with Cardi B in 2018 over Nicki Minaj. She also claimed she was surprised to see Cardi behave that way, despite having &quot;three kids.&quot; She mentioned that the rapper also threw her bags and shoes at her.&quot;I'll tell you, but she was the aggressor. No one initiated anything with her at this stage of where we are in life and yelling in the airport and it's just it, just it, so corny. You know, in the process, I said, &quot;Are you not tired?&quot; Because you know. I could raise my voice for a couple of minutes, and I'm like, that's exhausting,&quot; Ali added.Despite the recent controversies, Cardi B is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited second studio album, Am I The Drama? It is set to be released on September 19, 2025, via Atlantic Records.