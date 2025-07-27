“The same women she hates and beefs with”- Netizens react as Nicki Minaj reveals her new album will be for “women who have been powerful and feared”

Nicki Minaj recently spoke about her upcoming sixth studio album, leading to reactions from fans and netizens. In a live stream via Stationhead on July 26, 2025, Nicki is reportedly heard saying:“I don’t think y’all know what’s about to happen when this new album comes out—especially for women who have been powerful and feared [and] who have stood the test of time no matter what.”The reaction to the comment was mixed, with some pointing out that Nicki Minaj had had several public feuds and beefs with fellow women in the industry.&quot;The same women she hates and beefs with on a daily basis?&quot; one X user said under the update by Buzzing Pop.Several other social media users echoed a similar sentiment.&quot;Not her saying new music is for powerful women yet calling other successful women ugly…,&quot; an X user commented .&quot;Still the same u beefing women 😭be for real gurlllll,&quot; another user said in the replies.&quot;BLA BLA BLA yet keeps fighting with women and calls them ugly the whole SZA s**t came out of nowhere,&quot; another netizen commented, seemingly referring to Minaj's most recent beef with SZA.On the other hand, many Nicki Minaj fans were excited for the yet unreleased project.&quot;This new album is going [to] give resilience something most people aren't [sic] born with and can never learn,&quot; a fan commented on X.&quot;Nicki’s not dropping an album - she’s dropping a reckoning. NM6 sounds like a war cry wrapped in pink and power,&quot; another fan said.&quot;@NICKIMINAJ MY COINS IS READY BABY!!! Merch me out!!!&quot; another fan said, looking forward to the merch that may dropped once the album is announced or released.&quot;We'll be supporting and streaming the queen of rap&quot;, one commented on X.As of release details, no dates, titles, or tracklists have been announced for the upcoming album.More about Nicki Minaj's most recent beef with SZANicki Minaj’s online feud with SZA began in July 2025, as she dragged in high-profile names and even U.S. law enforcement.The feud began when Nicki Minaj accused Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson, who was also SZA’s former manager, of “bullying” her. This came after she allegedly rejected several business proposals. The accusation was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on July 15, 2025.While SZA initially brushed it off with a seemingly unrelated tweet, writing &quot;don’t take the bait lol silly goose,” Minaj interpreted it as shade and quickly escalated the feud. After exchanging a few heated responses, SZA ended her side of the exchange with a tweet about her show in Paris the following day, July 16, 2025.Nicki Minaj attacked SZA on grounds of her musical abilities and implied that her career was sustained only through connections, claiming she was originally offered SZA’s verse on Drake’s Rich Baby Daddy.SZA and TDE CEO Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith at the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York City (Image via Getty)The feud escalated when Nicki Minaj took to Stationhead to mock SZA's vocals, and said she didn’t know “one of [SZA’s] motherf***ing songs,” dubbing her “MZA.” On July 16, 2025, Forbes reported that Minaj also dug up old tweets allegedly written by SZA dissing artists like Rihanna and Beyoncé, using them to paint her as jealous and inauthentic.In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nicki said she was not afraid to “snitch” to the FBI and CIA and tagged Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna after reposting a clip of DJ MackWop. Affiliated with TDE, the DJ told her in the clip to “relax before you get put in a blender.” Luna responded publicly, asking Minaj to contact her directly and promising to escalate the matter to federal authorities.According to Forbes, the feud went beyond SZA and TDE. Nicki Minaj also revived the #JusticeForDemoree hashtag, continuing her battle with Roc Nation and CEO Desiree Perez. She also accused Perez of attempting to sabotage her career.More about Nicki Minaj's feudsNicki Minaj’s recent social media clashes are part of a larger pattern of public feuds that have spanned much of her career.As reported by Rolling Stone on July 25, 2025, Minaj has previously had high-profile disputes with peers. This included Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, and Cardi B, as well as more recent tensions involving SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and industry figures such as Roc Nation executive Desiree Perez and media mogul Jay-Z.Nicki Minaj at the 2024 Met Gala (Image via Getty)According to the Rolling Stone report, Nicki Minaj has repeatedly criticized Megan Thee Stallion in recent years. Her dispute with rapper Latto escalated in 2022 during a disagreement over Grammy category placements, which reportedly led to a heated exchange between the two rappers on X (formerly Twitter).Nicki Minaj has also raised suspicions about the influence of Desiree Perez, a top executive at Roc Nation, via social media. The rapper has made pointed remarks implying interference by Jay-Z in industry dealings. These accusations have typically lacked concrete substantiation but have fueled ongoing speculation among fans and followers.Desiree Perez, Founder &amp; CEO of Roe Nation, Juan &quot;OG&quot; and Jay-Z at the 66th Grammy Awards on February 04, 2024 (Image via Getty)The Rolling Stone also noted that Minaj’s outspoken presence online has often mobilized her fanbase, the Barbz, in her defense. In past feuds, such as those involving writer Wanna Thompson in 2018 and For Harriet founder Kimberly Foster in 2022, criticism of Minaj has led to targeted harassment from fans, as per the source.While Nicki Minaj has reportedly encouraged the pushback against detractors at times, she has denied responsibility for any abusive behavior.While rumors and feuds have gained traction, especially between Nicki and SZA in recent times, they have continued with their careers. SZA has been on her Grand National Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar, which is currently on its European leg. Confirmed upcoming shows include Lisbon on July 27, 2025, Barcelona on July 30, as well as Rome, Warsaw, and Stockholm on August 2, August 6, and August 9, respectively.According to a Billboard report from July 16, 2025, while Nicki Minaj holds the record for the most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums by a female rapper, SZA’s SOS has remained a chart mainstay since 2022, showing that both artists have dominant positions in the industry.