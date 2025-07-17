"I wonder what she was lying about to the interviewer" — Nicki Minaj reacts to resurfaced video of Rihanna seemingly ignoring SZA at Met Gala 

On July 16, 2025, Nicki Minaj continued her verbal onslaught towards SZA, reacting to a resurfaced video of Rihanna seemingly ignoring SZA at the 2022 Met Gala. For the uninitiated, Minaj began her online feud with the singer on July 15, 2025, assuming the latter subtweeted her following Minaj's post about SZA's former manager, Terrence 'Punch' Henderson.

Minaj criticized SZA's physical appearance and discredited her talent and career in a series of posts on X that day. On July 16, Nicki Minaj reiterated her stance about SZA being a "fake girl's girl" in response to the resurfaced video of SZA's 2022 Met Gala interview.

In the video, SZA is being interviewed when the interviewer alerts her that Rihanna is walking behind her. SZA immediately turns toward Rihanna and seems to call her name while following her. Rihanna does not turn around, appearing to ignore SZA and walking away. Minaj reposted the video and commented:

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK lol. These be the fake girl’s girls who talk s**t but will run u down for a photo or do s**t like this on camera to pretend they’re not the hater they rlly are. I wonder what she was lying about to the interviewer. Man it’s so freeing to REALLY be yourself. #JusticeForDemoree

Nicki Minaj accused SZA of "twitter dissing" other female artists

This isn't the first time Nicki Minaj has accused SZA of being shady toward other female artists. In a post on X on June 15, Minaj brought up SZA's alleged old tweets about Rihanna, Ciara, and Beyoncé, accusing the singer of "twitter dissing" these women and then switching to being friendly with them to boost her career.

"Btch used to be on twitter dissing Rihanna, Ci, etc. but then when it was time to suck zick & get opportunities from them, she drew them freckles on & got to sucking right? Allegedly. Like b***h stop being jealous of women who you secretly would kill to be up their a** holes," Minaj wrote in one post.

In another post, she accused SZA of being a "c*nt for no reason" toward the women she later collaborated with.

@Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK Like do you know the level of inside HATE for yourself you had to have had to be this much of a c*nt for no reason to the women you later worked with? Now wanna act like you a mthfkn tarot card, b***h quit. What an odd little weirdo

Nicki Minaj did not restrict her verbal spat with SZA to X. The Super Bass rapper continued her diss during a recent Stationhead live, claiming SZA tried to "downgrade and downplay the top black women" in the music industry.

"You took to your Twitter during those times to downgrade and downplay the top black women, the top Black women in their respective fields at the time. So that tells me a lot about you. So instead of you coming on Twitter to give props to the top Black women in your field at that time, to the women who you later worked with, so I guess they weren't that bad after all, huh?" she said during her Stationhead Live.

In her other X posts, Nicki Minaj also claimed to be more successful than SZA, adding that the singer allegedly used bots to boost her numbers. Minaj also alleged that she was more of an icon than the singer, claiming that the "music business wouldn’t even miss [SZA]" if she vanished.

In another post, she questioned SZA's morals and integrity, claiming that the singer released a deluxe version of her album SOS last year just to "break records."

"B***h put out a whole new album as a deluxe to an already existing album that was out for like a year or 2 so the original album could break records. Like what in the insecure lack of morals & integrity you doing? I thought she was like a real artist? Girl bye," Nicki Minaj wrote.

Meanwhile, SZA hit back at Minaj under the latter's post about the singer being an alleged "fake girl's girl." The singer responded that Minaj knew who she was and even allegedly asked her for two features, including a screenshot of Minaj's alleged text messages with SZA's associate.

SZA also added that she wrote the line “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo?" for Feeling Myself, Nicki Minaj's 2014 song featuring Beyoncé.

Nicki Minaj has also targeted Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and Desiree Perez in various X posts

SZA is not the only artist on the receiving end of Nicki Minaj's anger this month. On July 8, 2025, the Anaconda rapper also targeted Jay-Z to settle her "karmic debt" regarding her Tidal equity, claiming she was owed $100-200 million and was only offered $1 million.

That same day, Minaj commented on her rival Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit, filed by her cameraman last year, which alleges harassment, workplace misconduct, and a lack of fair pay. On July 2, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and allowed the cameraman to proceed with his case.

Nicki Minaj is also actively posting about Desiree Perez, Roc Nation's CEO, calling for her to be deposed after her adult daughter, Demoree Hadley, accused her of involuntary psychiatric detention and abuse.

