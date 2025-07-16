"Why edit Bey out?" — Fans think Nicki Minaj replaced Beyoncé's name with Ciara in one of her tweets dissing SZA

Fans think that Nicki Minaj seemingly replaced Beyoncé's name with Ciara's in one of her many posts dissing singer SZA on July 15, 2025. For the uninitiated, Minaj and SZA were engaged in an online verbal spat with each other on July 15, that began after the rapper assumed SZA was subtweeting her.

This came after Minaj's post about the singer's former manager, Terrence 'Punch' Henderson, who is also the president of Top Dawg Entertainment, where SZA is currently signed. In one of her many posts targeting SZA, Nicki Minaj accused the singer of dissing fellow artists like Rihanna and Ciara on X in the past and allegedly being jealous of them.

Furthermore, Minaj claimed that SZA "drew them freckles on & got to sucking" to receive more opportunities for the same women she allegedly criticized back in the day.

"Btch used to be on twitter dissing Rihanna, Ci, etc. but then when it was time to suck zick & get opportunities from them, she drew them freckles on & got to sucking right? Allegedly. Like b***h stop being jealous of women who you secretly would kill to be up their a** holes," Minaj wrote.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK Btch used to be on twitter dissing Rihanna, Ci, etc. but then when it was time to suck zick & get opportunities from them, she drew them freckles on & got to sucking right? Allegedly. Like b***h stop being jealous of women who you secretly would kill to be up their a** holes.. These men putting batteries in yall backs & yall stupid enough to still keep it going not peeping that it’s not going to end well for them or you. buzz off Bumblebina - @MoreeHadley27

While her current post mentions Rihanna and Ciara, eagle-eyed fans noticed that a previous iteration of the post included Beyoncé's name instead of Ciara's, leading many to believe that the Super Bass rapper edited the post to omit Beyoncé's name.

According to X's Help Centre, a user with a premium account can edit posts up to a maximum of five times within a one-hour window of the original post time. One user wrote:

"Why edit Bey out?"

A user attached the older version of Nicki Minaj's X post, seemingly mentioning Beyoncé (Image via @Snaia9/X)

Several netizens believed Nicki Minaj allegedly removed Beyoncé's name from the original post because the rapper was scared of her.

"Keep names, don’t edit granny," one person tweeted.

"Are you afraid of bey why edit her out," another person asked.

"Scared to say Beyonce name cause you don’t want that smoke," someone else questioned.

"Not you taking Beyoncé out… someone’s scared," another user said.

However, others believe the edit was due to a typo, claiming Nicki Minaj had no intention of mentioning Beyoncé's name in her original post.

"It's a screenshot right up under this post.. she clearly just wrote the wrong name," one person posted.

"Because it was a typing error dum dum," another person added.

"I think it’s cuz she meant Ci, but autocorrect turned it into Bey instead," someone else commented.

Nicki Minaj dissed Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and SZA on social media

Nicki Minaj has been in a war of words with various fellow artists over the past few weeks, with her latest opponent being SZA. On July 8, the Barbie Girl rapper directed her attention towards Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roc Nation (Jay-Z's company, which also has a management deal with Megan).

Nicki Minaj revisited her Tidal deal in her recent X post, calling for Jay-Z to settle her "karmic debt," allegedly worth $100 to 200 million. For the unversed, Tidal was a streaming platform that Jay-Z co-founded in 2015. At the time, Minaj was gifted a 3% equity share in the company, and in 2024, she claimed that she was offered only $1 million after Jay-Z sold his majority shares in 2021.

“We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho,” Minaj wrote on X.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy.

That same day, she commented on Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing lawsuit. In 2024, Megan's former cameraman accused the rapper of workplace harassment, claiming he was fat-shamed and not fairly compensated for work. He also accused Megan of engaging in s*xual activity with a woman beside him in a moving car, claiming the rapper chose to do so as he was a gay man.

On July 2, a judge denied Roc Nation's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, granting the cameraman's request to proceed with the case. On July 8, Nicki Minaj seemingly taunted Megan over the new development, writing in an Instagram post:

"What was the name of that law again???????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust."

On July 15, Nicki Minaj started an online spat with SZA, mocking her for her accomplishments and physical appearance. The verbal onslaught began after SZA tweeted about Mercury being in retrograde around the time Minaj posted about her former manager. SZA's tweet read:

"Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose."

Following this, Nicki Minaj went on a rampage that lasted multiple posts, accusing the singer of drawing her freckles, claiming she sounded like a "dead dog," and alleging that SZA used autotune for her music.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog.

While neither Jay-Z nor Megan Thee Stallion responded to Nicki Minaj on X, SZA replied to the above tweet with, "I don’t give a f**k bout none of that weird s**t you popping."

In another tweet, the Luther singer stated she did not mention anyone in her initial tweet, adding that people started tagging her and involving her in the spat.

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More