"So are you actively shading Beyoncé right now?" — Netizens react to Nicki Minaj tweeting "The bull I ride is not mechanical" 

Nicki Minaj's tweets have been garnering a lot of attention lately, given that she has been vocal about her opinions against Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

Ad

On July 13, 2025, Nicki re-posted a video by one of her fans, which appears to be one of her performances during her Gag City world tour. In the video, the rapper pretends to use one of her background dancers as a bull. Along with the re-post, Nicki wrote:

"The bull I ride is not mechanical. #GagCity"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

So far, Nicki Minaj's tweet has garnered over 2 million views, and netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the same. Speculating that Nicki's tweet was a subtle jab at Beyonce, given that Queen Bey performed her track Tyrant on a mechanical bull during one of her Cowboy Carter Tour performances in April 2025, an X user tweeted:

"So are you actively shading Beyoncé right now?"

🦋✨Cunt✨🦋 @fuckinreally_ LINK So are you actively shading Beyoncé right now?

Ad

"Are you beefing Queen B now? Someone said You never liked b*tches you work or move with all your career. Look around you. None of them can be found. I'm starting to believe it. You're not a real one for this. Quit" an X user commented.

"girl just say beyonces name" another X user mentioned.

Ad

"Why are you doing that Nickiiiii ? 😩 Until now the problem was her ugly husband, not her" an internet user stated referring to the rapper's beef with Jay-Z.

"Girl really with the Beyoncé shade 😕" another internet user said.

On the other hand, Nicki Minaj's fans clarified that despite the current timing of the tweet making it seem like she was dissing Beyonce, what she wrote in the tweet is a lyric from her song Cowgirl:

Ad

"whole time these are lyrics that came out before Cowboy Carter please stops the stan wars and go touch grass😭!!!" an X user tweeted.

"Her song is called “COWGIRL” please stop being slow in the comments" a netizen remarked.

"For all the silly folks in the quotes and comments MAD ! This is HER song that she is referencing." another netizen expressed.

Ad

Nicki Minaj reportedly threw shade at Beyoncé during a recent Stationhead rant

On July 8, 2025, Nicki Minaj connected with her fans via Stationhead and reportedly went on a rant against Beyoncé. A record of the same was posted in a now-deleted post by Live Bitez and was also posted by the Facebook page ROCK-SOLID on July 11, 2025.

During her Stationhead session, Nicki told her fans that she didn't need to have an amicable equation with an artist anytime she's playing a track that isn't hers, adding that she hates to say it. The rapper suggested that sometimes she listens to her track with other artists only to listen to her feature, stating:

Ad

"Listen ... I've done some amazing work in my time ... Sometimes Onika just want to hear Onika. You feel me? Like I just might want to hear the Onika verse that was on a particular song. That don't mean I f*ck with nobody. Y'all know who I f*ck with, y'all know who I don't f*ck with ... 'Cause one thing about the Barbz, they be so on point."

Ad

Ad

Nicki also mentioned that playing another artist's song wasn't reflective of her relationship with them. Moreover, the rapper said that she doesn't have a problem kicking some artists "in the throat" if she spots them on the street.

Shortly after the Stationhead rant went viral, netizens and multiple media tabloids began speculating that Nicki Minaj's statement was reportedly aimed at Beyoncé. Additionally, Nicki performed both her collaborative tracks with Queen Bey, Flawless (Remix) and Feeling Myself, on July 8, 2025, during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at the UBS Arena.

Ad

Coincidentally, Nicki posted the rant on the same day after the concert. However, the Tusa rapper didn't confirm if she had a beef with Beyoncé.

In other news, yet another Nicki Minaj Stationhead session made headlines on July 11, 2025. The rapper claimed to have turned down an invitation from the Recording Academy, the governing body of the Grammys, stating that her integrity didn't allow her to accept the invitation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More