"Did Desiree Perez take her motherf**king deposition? "— Nicki Minaj continues to diss SZA on Stationhead live after a barrage of tweets

Nicki Minaj continued her rant against SZA during her recent live on Stationhead, hours after she dissed the Kill Bill singer in a barrage of tweets on July 15, 2025. For the uninitiated, Minaj has been calling out various affluent parties, including Jay-Z, his Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez, and Megan Thee Stallion, on social media over the past week.

On July 15, she engaged in a verbal spat with SZA on X after believing that the latter allegedly shaded her by subtweeting about her. This came after Minaj accused TDE president Terrence 'Punch' Henderson (who was also SZA's former manager) of allegedly bullying her.

On her recent Stationhead live, Nicki Minaj reiterated her previous criticism of SZA, calling her a "yodeling fool who needs autotune." Minaj also referred to SZA as 'MZA' to imply that she was miserable, adding:

“MZA, you're not an icon. You are a yodeling fool who needs autotune who has dissed every female entertainer it seems based off the screenshots. Take your yodeling a** on somewhere else, b***h...How the f**k did you match the dots everytime you put back on the motherf**king freckles is what we the people want to motherf**king know. And did Desiree Perez take her motherf**king deposition?”

Nicki Minaj's jab at Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, came after Perez's daughter, Demoree Hadley, accused her mother of holding her against her will and abusing her. Hadley had previously claimed Perez had her admitted into a mental institution without her consent under the Baker Act in her lawsuit filed in May 2025.

On July 8, 2025, Nicki Minaj posted about Hadley's accusations against her mother, dubbing the CEO "Desirat."

"I don't know if you fat, obese, chubby or skinny" — Nicki Minaj to SZA on her Stationhead live

Nicki Minaj continued her commentary about SZA's physical appearance during her recent Stationhead live. In her tweets before the live, she had accused the singer of "drawing [her] freckles."

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK B***h looking & sounding like she got stung by a f**king bee. 😩 dot dot dot *Draws on my fake freckles* #JusticeForDemoree

Meanwhile, during the live, Minaj claimed that while she didn't condone "surgical shame or body shame," she didn't know whether SZA was "fat, obese, chubby or skinny."

“Everything I said was real. Listen, MZA. … I said find you some motherfucking else body to play with, b***h. You already played with your own, h*e, and we see how that went, b***h. And, you know, I don't surgical shame or body shame, you know I don't even do that. But b***h, I don't know if you fat, obese, chubby or skinny...But the whole thing is, leave me the f**k alone," Minaj said.

In a 2024 interview with British Vogue, SZA previously admitted to getting a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), adding that she later realized that "didn't need the procedure." The singer also had breast implants; however, she reportedly had them removed due to her family's history of breast cancer.

Nicki Minaj also said she hated speaking about other women in this manner and preferred to "deal with men and cuss men" than talk to women who did not understand "that they've been used as pawns."

In another segment on her Stationhead live, Nicki Minaj reiterated her previous claims that SZA had insulted other female artists, including Rihanna and Ciara, on social media in the past, but later became friendly with them to gain more opportunities.

"You took to your Twitter during those times to downgrade and downplay the top black women, the top Black women in their respective fields at the time. So that tells me a lot about you," Minaj said.

The Anaconda rapper continued:

“So instead of you coming on Twitter to give props to the top Black women in your field at that time, to the women who you later worked with, so I guess they weren't that bad after all, huh? You were just one of the kids that couldn't get in the crowd at the in-crowd, huh?”

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK Btch used to be on twitter dissing Rihanna, Ci, etc. but then when it was time to suck zick & get opportunities from them, she drew them freckles on & got to sucking right? Allegedly. Like b***h stop being jealous of women who you secretly would kill to be up their a** holes.. These men putting batteries in yall backs & yall stupid enough to still keep it going not peeping that it’s not going to end well for them or you. buzz off Bumblebina - @MoreeHadley27

SZA has not responded to Nicki Minaj's Stationhead live at the time of writing this article. The singer is currently on tour with Kendrick Lamar and is scheduled to perform in Paris on July 16, 2025.

