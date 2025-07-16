From SZA to Beyonce: An updated list of female artists Nicki Minaj has a beef with

The list of Nicki Minaj's achievements as a female rapper is long; however, the list of female rappers she has beef with seems to be growing over time. Minaj is known for being outspoken about her issues with others, a recent instance of which is her X post concerning Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

Moreover, her long-standing feud with Cardi B once reached a point of physical altercation. Nicki has also dissed many of her enemies in her raps, sometimes sparking back-and-forth rap battles with other artists.

Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, and 5 other female rappers Nicki Minaj has a beef with

1) SZA

Minaj's feud with SZA is only a day old, since the latter seemingly responded to Nicki's series of tweets targeting Top Dawg Entertainment's founder, Punch. After Nicki accused Punch of bullying her, SZA, who is signed to TDE, tweeted on July 15, 2025:

"Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose."

This led to a back-and-forth between Nicki and SZA, with Nicki Minaj leading the way in posting insulting tweets against the latter, even though she clarified that her tweet wasn't related to Nicki's accusations toward Punch.

2) Beyonce

Speculations about Nicki igniting a feud with Beyoncé after she went after her husband Jay-Z started spreading after Minaj mentioned Queen Bey's name in a tweet about SZA.

Nicki's previous and current tweets mentioning Beyonce (Image via X/ @PopFusionHQ)

Initially, Nicki wrote "Btch used to be on twitter dissing Rihanna, bey, etc." However, Beyonce's fans were quick to call out Nicki for the same, and she quickly edited "bey" to "ci."

3) Cardi B

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's rivalry dates back to 2017 after the latter liked a fan's comment dismissing one of Cardi's raps, followed by Cardi B joining Migos on Motorsport. At that time, Nicki expressed discontent over negative speculations over her verse in the track, which wasn't defended by Cardi or Migos.

Although things seemed to be settled when the female rappers were seen talking at the 2018 Met Gala, Nicki and Cardi got into a physical fight at Harper’s BAZAAR’s ICONS party in 2018.

4) Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki's feud with Megan Thee Stallion was fueled by speculation that the latter referenced Megan's Law on her 2024 track Hiss, which is believed to be directed at Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted r*pe in 1995.

This led Nicki to release Big Foot, addressing the incident where Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020. She also spoke negatively about Megan in subsequent Instagram Live sessions.

5) Latto

In 2022, Nicki Minaj expressed displeasure with the Grammy committee's decision to categorize her song Super Freaky Girl as pop rahter than hip-hop. She also stated that Latto's Big Energy should have been classified as pop rather than being nominated for 'Best Rap Performance' to maintain consistent standards.

Latto responded with a tweet that read:

BIG MAMA @Latto LINK Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate

This led Nicki to call Latto an "entitled Karen," sparking a feud in which she posted screenshots of her private conversations with Latto.

6) Remy Ma

Nicki Minaj's feud with Remy Ma is one of her oldest. It started when Nicki seemingly dissed Remy on her 2007 track Dirty Money, which included a sample from the female rapper's Terror Squad song Yeah Yeah Yeah.

Remy Ma responded to Nicki in a 7-minute diss track called ShETHER in 2017, where she accused Nicki Minaj of getting plastic surgery and being an infidel.

7) Lil Kim

Lil Kim has claimed that Nicki Minaj copied her style and flow for years. This led to Nicki reportedly dissing the female rapper on her 2010 debut album Pink Friday. Lil Kim responded to the album through her 2012 EP called Black Friday.

Additionally, names like Iggy Azalea, Doechii, and Missy Elliott have appeared on the social media list of female rappers who have feuded with Nicki Minaj. However, these were brief instances of tension, most of which were just speculation and did not develop into full feuds.

Furthermore, Nicki also had a conflict with City Girls, which started after JT tweeted “just don’t like Nicki” in 2017. At that time, Nicki Minaj announced she wouldn't work with the hip-hop duo. However, City Girls and Nicki resolved their feud in 2022.

