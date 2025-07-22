"She ate this up" — Netizens left in awe as Ciara strikes the viral Nicki Minaj high school pose on top of 2 dumbbells

On Monday, July 21, Ciara took to social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, to share a clip of herself striking the viral Nicki Minaj high school pose. What caught special attention to the clip was that the 39-year-old singer was performing the pose on top of two dumbbells stacked on each other.The clip immediately went viral, eventually making it to X. Many X accounts including Pop Base reshared the video and garnered more than 290K views.The original video posted on Instagram gained massive traction as well with more than 700K likes. In the caption of the Instagram video, the singer wrote:&quot;Top shelf. She stacked😉.&quot;Netizens flooded the platforms with reactions where they seemingly praised the singer for the pose. Here are some popular responses found under the viral clip that was reposted on X, by Pop Base. A user wrote on the platform:&quot;She ate this up.&quot;★ TAE ★ @hard_tingzLINKshe ate this upA netizen further wrote on X:&quot;How is she balancing like that? impressive.&quot;&quot;She bent time, space, and physics for that one frame 💫,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;Ciara nailed it timeless energy meeting today’s viral flair perfectly,&quot; wrote a netizen.A lot of other similar reactions from netizens complimenting the Goodies singer as well as Nicki Minaj, had flooded the social media platform. One user commented:&quot;Nicki doesn't chase trends, the trends chase her..&quot;&quot;Nicki the trailblazer u are,&quot; read a tweet.&quot;Ciara understood the assignment and gave us extra credit,&quot; wrote a netizen.For the unversed, Nicki Minaj struck the pose in her 2016 track High School, which also featured Lil Wayne. The song was included in Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up, the reissue of the Trinidadian rapper's second studio album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.Ciara and Nicki Minaj had collaborated together for a few songs in the pastCiara and Nicki Minaj go as far as the early 2010s, when they collaborated together. In 2013, they worked together for the former's fifth studio album named Ciara, that was released in the same year. The two collaborated on two songs from the album: I'm Out and Livin' It Up.I'm Out reportedly involved themes of a break up. The duo even performed the song at the BET Awards back in 2013. The single reportedly debuted on 50th position on the US Billboard Hot 100. These collaborations surfaced after the duo performed together for Nicki Minaj's I'm Legit, released in the year 2012.In April 2013, MTV reported a statement by Nicki that she had said while talking about Ciara's then upcoming album. Nicki said:&quot;I was supposed to only do one song for her album and I think I'm going to end up doing two. I just love what she's doing and I'm so proud and I'm really excited for people to hear it.&quot;At the time, the American singer also spoke to MTV News about Nicki Minaj's involvement in the album. Talking about the same, the Like A Boy singer stated:&quot;The energy of the record is so dope, and it's really for the ladies, and Nicki she just killed the verse. She literally murdered it, like she got that throw-back, that thing that she does that's so special. She went in.&quot;I'm Out reportedly premiered via the Body Party singer's official SoundCloud account. Nicki Minaj and Ciara's dynamics did not stay limited to just making music together. In 2023, Ciara dressed up as Nicki in her &quot;Female Weezy” look for Halloween.Lil Wayne WEEZY F @LilTunechiLINKCi Ci you killed it!!!!!!! I fkn luv it!!!!The look gained momentum on social media and got reaction from Lil Wayne too. He shared a tweet letting the singer know that she &quot;killed it&quot;. She even happened to have shared the photos of the look on her Instagram feed.Ciara and Rihanna had seemingly reconciled after a 14-year long feudThe 39-year-old singer had been in headlines in May 2025, after she and Rihanna seemed to have reconciled after their more than a decade long beef. According to reports by People, the two posed together at the Met Gala, on May 5.The Body Party singer even posed with her hand gently placed on Rihanna's baby bump. The two artists even posed together along with their partners, A$AP Rocky and NFL player Russell Wilson. Ciara even spoke about Rihanna, when she appeared at the May 6 episode of Sherri. During the conversation, she said:&quot;It was so sweet running into her. I just have to shout her out because I'm so proud of her... This is her third baby she's having now. We were cracking up talking about ... cinco. You know I have four.&quot;Meanwhile, Nicki is yet to react Ciara's video where she struck the viral pose.