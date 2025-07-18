Who is Zach Campbell? Singer says he can make better music than Nicki Minaj as he reacts to rapper's beef with SZA

On July 17, YouTube personality Zach Campbell shared a video discussing his take on the beef between SZA and Nicki Minaj. Known for his candid and expressive commentary, Zach often makes videos reacting to the latest developments in the music industry.

Besides being a content creator on YouTube, Zach is also a singer. According to famousbirthdays.com, Zach Campbell, born in February 1994 in Detroit, makes videos reacting to new song releases and pop culture moments. His YouTube channel has over 600K subscribers, and his Instagram profile has about 132K followers.

According to the outlet, Zach opened his YouTube channel in December 2013. Campbell has released songs like Maybe It's Love and High. While the music video for Maybe It's Love garnered 97K views, the video for High garnered over 100K views.

Regarding his remark on the beef between SZA and Nicki Minaj, he seemed to support SZA. At one point in the video, he even claimed he could make better songs than Nicki. Zach said in the video:

"I sound better than Nicki. I can bat and say, my music's actually good. I wouldn't make Pink Birthday. I wouldn't even know how to make Pink Birthday actually."

He also addressed Barbz (Nicki's fanbase) further in the clip, and said:

"For the barbs, for the crazy barbs out there that are like, well, Zach, look at your music. Well, listen, just wait till the new s**t comes out very soon. You're really gonna gag."

This video by Zach Campbell has amassed more than 44K views and over 5K likes. Many netizens reacted under the video, with some claiming that they were waiting to hear his take on this unexpected ongoing feud between the two rappers.

What was Zach Campbell's detailed take on the Nicki Minaj-SZA beef?

As aforementioned, Zach's take was seemingly more inclined towards SZA, while he criticized Nicki multiple times during the one-hour video. When Nicki responded to SZA on X by implying that she sounded like a "dead dog." Zack found the comment by Nicki "disappointing."

Zach further praised SZA for some of her replies, like on July 16 the Snooze artist took to X and wrote:

"Lemme go back to being calm, shy, and meek. Y'all have blessed night! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris!! ❤️🫶🏾"

According to Zach, this was a great reply by SZA, highlighting that while Nicki was busy bashing her, she was in the middle of an ongoing Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. Zach further called out Nicki Minaj for apparently bodyshaming SZA during the beef.

At one point during the video, Zack Campbell compared Nicki’s behavior to that of Azealia Banks and Kanye West. He said that Nicki had faced a lot of trolling surrounding her body over the years, so her comments towards SZA were unexpected. He questioned Nicki and said:

"How could you bodyshame another woman like that when you're also cosmetically enhanced as well?... I'm disgusted at Nicki bodyshaming a girl like that."

Zach Campbell then urged that it was high time that Nicki Minaj "got it together." Zach later referred to SZA fans who suggested she post her photos with the Grammy Award to shade Nicki. According to the content creator, he was "glad" SZA chose to avoid doing that. For the unversed, Nicki has been nominated multiple times but has yet to win any.

SZA recently shared a screenshot claiming that Nicki Minaj asked for a feature from her twice

In a lengthy tweet posted on July 15, Nicki Minaj stated that if SZA "vanished," nobody would be bothered in the music industry. A part of the tweet read:

"Sza if every song you've ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you."

She further wrote that she has been to countries where nobody apparently knew of SZA. Later, SZA fired back at the Anaconda rapper. On July 16, she shared a tweet along with a screengrab, seemingly of a conversation between Nicki Minaj and one of SZA's team members.

In the screenshot, Nicki could be seen asking if SZA would be available for a feature. The tweet further read:

"Nicki. You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you've asked for features twice to no response."

TDE executive Punch responded to the beef while talking to Loren LoRosa and claimed that he had no idea why and how this beef even started.

