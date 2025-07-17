Tokyo Toni says SZA stands for "Seriously Zoo Animal" as she sides with Nicki Minaj in the ongoing feud

The beef between Nicki Minaj and SZA had been garnering attention from not just netizens but some well-known individuals, too. The recent opinion shared on the beef would be by Tokyo Toni, the mother of Blac Chyna. On Tuesday, Tokyo took to an Instagram live and extended support to Nicki.

In her live session, she was seen addressing SZA and asking why she jumped into the drama when it was not initially about her. At the beginning of her rant, Tokyo said:

"B***hes tryna get all up in your business. SZA, why'd you do that... why'd you get in that business, girl? Mind your business... F*ck is wrong with you, little man? A serious zoo animal."

As aforesaid, Tokyo Toni bashed SZA for her involvement in the beef and even called her a "serious zoo animal." Netizens immediately flooded the social media platform with their reactions after the clip from the livestream began getting viral.

According to reports by HotNewHipHop, many made a reference to last year when Nicki Minaj was beefing with Megan Thee Stallion, and Tokyo shared her take on it. As per the netizens, at the time, Tokyo claimed that both Megan and Nicki were trying to fake the beef. However, this time, Tokyo Toni seemed to have chosen a side, and that would be Nicki's.

Tokyo was not the one to share her reaction to the ongoing beef. TDE affiliate MackWop also shared his reaction, criticizing Nicki Minaj. As per HotNewHipHop, the affiliate spoke about the same during a livestream, in which he said:

"Nicki, relax. Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did. These days ain't those days, respectfully. I ain't gonna say nothing bad about Nicki. She's dope. I'mma just chill, peep the scene, 'cause it's all news to me right now. It is all news to me right now."

What did Tokyo Toni say about Nicki Minaj last year?

As said before, while Tokyo Toni seemed supportive of Nicki Minaj this time, her stances were different last year when Nicki was in a beef with Megan Thee Stallion. According to HotNewHipHop, Tokyo was rooting for Nicki in the beginning. However, her stance seemed to have shifted later when she had a message for both rappers.

The outlet reported that Tokyo then said:

"I got the f*cking phone call, b*tch. Both of y'all b*tches. I got the motherf*cking phone call, b*tch, and the recording that y'all was bullsh*tting. That y'all two b*tches did that sh*t for streams. Yes, you did, b*tch."

Tokyo further went on bashing both the artists and said that she was "disgusted" by their alleged action of faking the feud. She didn't stop at just talking about the beef. According to the outlet, Tokyo Toni further called out Nicki Minaj for reportedly working alongside Lil Uzi Vert, then describing him as a "satanist."

This time again, Tokyo seemed to be in complete support of Nicki while mocking and trolling SZA. The beef between the two rappers has been going on for quite some time now. It all started when Nicki Minaj shared a tweet accusing TDE executive Punch of bullying him. A tweet surfaced from SZA's account that read:

"Mercury retrograde... don't take the bait lol silly goose."

While netizens and even Nicki considered that this tweet was aimed at her, SZA claimed that she did not mean it as a response to anything that Nicki said or tweeted on the social media platform. The beef between the two rappers started then with constant digs aimed at each other. Nicki made remarks on everything, ranging from SZA's appearance to her music skills.

Punch had denied having any clue as to why Nicki made such allegations against him

Amid the chaos, Loren LoRosa, from The Breakfast Club, claimed that she had a conversation with TDE president Punch, about the ongoing feud involving Nicki Minaj. According to Loren, Punch reportedly told her that Nicki reached out to him a few years back seeking a feature from SZA.

However, the feature did not happen as SZA was then more focused on working on her album. According to Punch, that was the last time that he had any conversation with Nicki Minaj. He claimed having no idea as to what ignited that prompted Nicki to accuse him of bullying.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Loren and other co-hosts from the show believed that most of Nicki's reaction came from her trying to be protective of herself. Charlamagne tha God even claimed that he thought the rapper always felt that everybody was against her, even if that was not the case.

As of now, SZA has not given any response to Tokyo Toni's statements about her ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj. Nicki, too, was yet to react to whatever Tokyo said in her livestream.

