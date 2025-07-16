"He's confused" —Loren LoRosa claims Punch told her Nicki Minaj and SZA's beef started over a 2020 feature request that never happened 

On July 16, Loren LoRosa released a clip in which she claimed to have had a conversation with Punch amid the chaos surrounding Nicki Minaj and SZA. LoRosa alleged that she asked the TDE president how he felt about being mentioned in Nicki's rant.

According to her, Punch was confused about the ongoing situation.

"He's confused," LoRosa claimed.

LoRosa gave insight into the conversation that she reportedly had with Punch. According to her, Punch allegedly told her that Nicki Minaj had contacted him a few years ago, seeking a feature from SZA. For the unversed, Punch previously managed SZA.

The TDE executive reportedly added that the collaboration did not happen, and that was the end of it. He reportedly said that he had not spoken to Nicki since then.

Loren LoRosa quoted Punch's comments about the situation and said:

"So he said, back in 2020, Nicki Minaj reached out for a SZA feature on a song. He responded and told Nicki Minaj that SZA was an album mode heavy, and that he would get it over to her."

LoRosa also said that Punch told her he had been working with an artist named iAMLYRIC on a song called Broken Barbies. She stated that, like many others, Punch, too, apparently seemed confused after Nicki went on a rant about him and made allegations on X(formerly Twitter).

Additionally, Charlamagne tha God believed that Punch should have dropped the track again, amid Nicki's accusations. Loren LoRosa then referenced a tweet by Nicki, in which the rapper claimed that she had all the receipts to corroborate her allegations.

The tweet that Loren was talking about was posted by Nicki on July 15 and read:

"lol. Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts... I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall?"

"I don't think Nicki is a bully, per se" - said Charlamagne tha God while talking about Nicki Minaj's latest rant

While Loren LoRosa shared Punch's take on the ongoing tension with Nicki Minaj, Charlamagne tha God also expressed his opinion on the matter. According to him, Nicki wasn't a bully, but she had always been anxious, thinking that she was constantly being wronged by people.

Charlamagne tha God added:

"I don't think Nicki is a bully, per se. I think that Nicki believes people are always doing something to her. And that's not the case."

At this point, DJ Envy, who was also a part of the conversation, interrupted and alleged that the rapper's fanbase, popularly known as the Barbz, had been bullies.

"Her barbs are bullies. So that's her, that's her fans, her herself," DJ Envy claimed.

LoRosa then threw a question to the team, asking them if they thought Nicki had a genuine reason to feel the need to protect herself and react the way she had been.

To this, DJ Envy responded by saying:

"Yeah, of course. I mean, you gotta think, Nicki came from a place, from New York City, where New York didn't really believe in her at first."

Envy went on to explain that she had to go to Atlanta, where she began gaining fame. He claimed that Nicki Minaj was always doubted for her skills, including her flow and her rap style. According to DJ Envy, these factors made her feel that she always had to "punch even harder."

"They doubted the way she rapped. They doubted her flow. They doubted her numbers. They doubted. They always doubted Nikki. So Nikki always feels like she has to punch even harder. And I understan," he said.

Meanwhile, Charlamagne tha God stuck to his stance, claiming that while he found Nicki "dope", he believed that she always felt that everybody was against her. Loren LoRosa then added that whenever Nicki ranted online, people would only see her side and did not know what possibly happened behind the scenes.

LoRosa also said that Nicki would possibly reveal the "receipts" at the right time. The hosts then agreed on a point that Nicki Minaj would not "hold her tongue." Envy even compared her to 50 Cent and called her his female version. He said that she was someone who did not care about the backlash.

"She's [Nicki] the female version of 50 Cent. She does not hold her tongue. She will go at you. She does not care. She doesn't care about the backlash. Nikki goes hard," he stated.

SZA claimed that her first tweet was not even meant as a response to Nicki Minaj

Shortly after Nicki Minaj shared a tweet with allegations against Punch, SZA took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote:

"Mercury retrograde.. don't take the bait lol silly goose."

This prompted Nicki to drop another tweet, in which she ended up calling SZA a "liar" and said she sounded like a "dead dog." In response to this, the Saturn artist wrote a tweet that read:

"I don't give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping."

On July 15, Nicki Minaj even shared a lengthy tweet about SZA and made remarks about the latter's career.

As of now, Punch has yet to comment on Loren LoRosa’s claims.

