“Out of respect for gayness” — Charlamagne tha God pokes fun at Drake for getting a LeBron James tattoo

Charlamagne tha God recently made fun of Drake’s tattoo in an episode of The Breakfast Club on July 14, 2025. Notably, the latter has been trending ever since he got a new tattoo paying tribute to Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. According to Complex on July 13, 2025, he reportedly covered the original LeBron James tattoo.

In the latest episode, DJ Envy questioned whether Drake’s actions were a part of showing respect for greatness or if it was a “little too much.” Charlamagne responded by saying:

“Oh, out of respect for gayness. Okay then, put that one in there. Be who they want to be.”

The new episode featured the hosts speaking with several callers, asking their opinion about Drizzy removing LeBron’s tattoo. In between all those conversations, Charlamagne tha God claimed that the reason might be something else, or else Drizzy would not have removed the tattoo.

He addressed the same by claiming:

“You don’t get the tattoo covered up just because you don’t like your friend no more because that don’t take away LeBron’s greatness on the court.”

Another host, Jess Hilarious, also addressed the fact that Drizzy covered the tattoo of LeBron with someone else, and Charlamagne responded by saying Shai Alexander. The radio host further added:

“By the way, that’s Big D riding too though because Shai been from Toronto. Shai been balling. Would you wait till he get a championship to now want to get his name tattooed on you? Six riding is crazy.”

The latest episode of The Breakfast Club has received more than 90,000 views on YouTube so far. However, Drake has not shared any response to the comments made by Charlamagne tha God in the episode.

Drake’s new tattoo started trending on social media a few days ago

According to Clutchpoints, Drizzy created headlines for his tattoo while appearing at the Wireless Festival last week on July 12, 2025. Notably, the rapper’s arm tattoo, which had an Irish 23 jersey of LeBron, was not seen during the performance.

Instead, a No. 2 Thunder jersey of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Oklahoma City Thunder was spotted in the same place where LeBron’s tattoo originally existed. While the exact reasons behind Drake replacing the tattoo remain unknown for now, it is believed to be because Shai, like Drake, is also a resident of Toronto, as per Complex.

As per the NBA News, the Oklahoma City Thunder emerged as a winner while facing the Indiana Pacers in their first NBA Championship in June this year. Shai is currently also one of the highest-paid NBA players, having extended his contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder for four years at $285 million.

Drake and LeBron James shared a close friendship for many years, but the duo’s relationship took a different turn when the former started having disputes with popular personalities such as Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, and Pusha T, as stated by Vibe magazine.

The outlet also reported that Drizzy and LeBron’s friendship dates back to the time when James appeared at the release party of Drake’s mixtape So Far Gone in 2009. The two continued to appear together on other occasions, such as Drizzy’s birthday party and a concert of Jay-Z held in Madison Square Garden.

