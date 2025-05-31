"It can't be for last year" — DJ Envy thinks Eminem did not deserve to win Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at AMAs over Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Eminem recently won the Favorite Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Hip Hop Album categories at the 2025 American Music Awards. His victory, however, sparked some controversy because he beat Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
On May 27, 2025, during an episode of Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, DJ Envy commented on the Without Me rapper's win over other artists like Future, Lamar, Drizzy, and Tyle the Creator.
DJ Envy asked if the honor was for last year or all time and said:
"It can't be for last year..There's no possible way. You got Kendrick's album, you got Drake's. There's so many different projects. No disrespect to Eminem but not last year."
DJ Envy further questioned whether Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady album was bigger than Drake and Kendrick Lamar's projects of 2024. He then speculated:
"It must be a voted award."
Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, released The Death of Slim Shady in July 2024.
Additionally, DJ Envy mentioned how popular streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat had an issue with Mathers winning the American Music Awards. According to Cosmopolitan's report dated May 27, 2025, Kai Cenat, who co-presented the Favorite Female R&B Artist award, questioned Mather's AMA victory.
During a livestream after the event, Cenat said:
“I f**k with Slim Shady but let’s be real. Eminem is tough but let’s be real though, gang.”
The publication stated that Kai Cenat also showcased disagreement with the Mockingbird rapper's win at the 2025 AMAs. Cenat's facial expressions were noticeable when the rapper's name was announced at the event.
What has Eminem said about Kendrick Lamar? Details explored as rapper beats other artists to bag 2025 AMAs
There has been a lot of discussion surrounding Mathers' win over Kendrick Lamar, given that the latter recently bagged the Grammys, performed at the Super Bowl halftime, and now has a successful ongoing tour with SZA. However, Eminem has expressed his admiration for Lamar in the past.
During an interview with SiriusXM's Sway Calloway in February 2022, the Venom rapper dubbed Lamar a “top-tier lyricist.” The rapper also praised Lamar's 2022 album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. At the time, Lamar's project was receiving mixed reviews for not featuring any bangers.
Expressing his praise for Kendrick Lamar's album via a tweet in 2022, the rapper wrote:
"This Kendrick album is f**king ridiculous. I’m speechless."
Additionally, Mathers took a dig at Kendrick Lamar's haters through the track Renaissance from The Death of Slim Shady wherein her raps:
"Now let's travel inside the mind of a hater/ 'Cause I don't see no fans, all I see's a bunch of complainers/ "Kendrick's album was cool, but it didn't have any bangers."
Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady was one of the strong contenders alongside Drake and Kendrick Lamar's latest releases at the 2025 American Music Awards. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, it sold 281,000 equivalent album units in its first week, making it one of the biggest rap releases of 2024.
The rapper wasn't present at the AMAs to accept the award. However, he thanked his fans in a pre-recorded acceptance speech, stating:
“AMAs, what’s up? Favorite male hip-hop artist, thank you, I appreciate that. I think it’s been 23 years since I won my first AMA and I’m 24 years old. That’s crazy. Seriously, man, thank you to the fans. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I appreciate y’all. Thank you so much.”
Eminem released his debut studio album Infinite in 1996 and has maintained a stronghold in the music industry ever since. While fans await another release from the rapper, he hasn't hinted at one yet.