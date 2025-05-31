"It can't be for last year" — DJ Envy thinks Eminem did not deserve to win Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at AMAs over Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Eminem recently won the Favorite Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Hip Hop Album categories at the 2025 American Music Awards. His victory, however, sparked some controversy because he beat Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Ad

On May 27, 2025, during an episode of Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, DJ Envy commented on the Without Me rapper's win over other artists like Future, Lamar, Drizzy, and Tyle the Creator.

DJ Envy asked if the honor was for last year or all time and said:

"It can't be for last year..There's no possible way. You got Kendrick's album, you got Drake's. There's so many different projects. No disrespect to Eminem but not last year."

Ad

Trending

DJ Envy further questioned whether Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady album was bigger than Drake and Kendrick Lamar's projects of 2024. He then speculated:

"It must be a voted award."

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, released The Death of Slim Shady in July 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, DJ Envy mentioned how popular streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat had an issue with Mathers winning the American Music Awards. According to Cosmopolitan's report dated May 27, 2025, Kai Cenat, who co-presented the Favorite Female R&B Artist award, questioned Mather's AMA victory.

During a livestream after the event, Cenat said:

“I f**k with Slim Shady but let’s be real. Eminem is tough but let’s be real though, gang.”

Ad

The publication stated that Kai Cenat also showcased disagreement with the Mockingbird rapper's win at the 2025 AMAs. Cenat's facial expressions were noticeable when the rapper's name was announced at the event.

What has Eminem said about Kendrick Lamar? Details explored as rapper beats other artists to bag 2025 AMAs

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding Mathers' win over Kendrick Lamar, given that the latter recently bagged the Grammys, performed at the Super Bowl halftime, and now has a successful ongoing tour with SZA. However, Eminem has expressed his admiration for Lamar in the past.

Ad

During an interview with SiriusXM's Sway Calloway in February 2022, the Venom rapper dubbed Lamar a “top-tier lyricist.” The rapper also praised Lamar's 2022 album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. At the time, Lamar's project was receiving mixed reviews for not featuring any bangers.

Expressing his praise for Kendrick Lamar's album via a tweet in 2022, the rapper wrote:

"This Kendrick album is f**king ridiculous. I’m speechless."

Additionally, Mathers took a dig at Kendrick Lamar's haters through the track Renaissance from The Death of Slim Shady wherein her raps:

Ad

"Now let's travel inside the mind of a hater/ 'Cause I don't see no fans, all I see's a bunch of complainers/ "Kendrick's album was cool, but it didn't have any bangers."

Ad

Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady was one of the strong contenders alongside Drake and Kendrick Lamar's latest releases at the 2025 American Music Awards. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, it sold 281,000 equivalent album units in its first week, making it one of the biggest rap releases of 2024.

The rapper wasn't present at the AMAs to accept the award. However, he thanked his fans in a pre-recorded acceptance speech, stating:

Ad

“AMAs, what’s up? Favorite male hip-hop artist, thank you, I appreciate that. I think it’s been 23 years since I won my first AMA and I’m 24 years old. That’s crazy. Seriously, man, thank you to the fans. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I appreciate y’all. Thank you so much.”

Ad

Eminem released his debut studio album Infinite in 1996 and has maintained a stronghold in the music industry ever since. While fans await another release from the rapper, he hasn't hinted at one yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More