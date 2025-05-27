"Kendrick gave us art and y’all gave it to nostalgia"— Fans divided as Eminem bags Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at the American Music Awards 2025

Netizens on X have been divided after Eminem (born Marshall Bruce Mathers III) won Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at the American Music Awards, which was held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday, May 26. The Rap God hitmaker won the award by beating a star-studded nominee list, which included Drake, Future, Tyler, the Creator, and Kendrick Lamar.

It was Eminem's ninth American Music Award win and was presented to him by supermodel and ex-America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum. However, Mathers didn't attend the ceremony but delivered his acceptance speech via a pre-recorded video.

Fans on social media have been divided by Eminem's win. While some have waxed lyrical about the rapper, others have been vocal about their support for his fellow nominees. Among them, X user @horejsiii showed his support for Kendrick Lamar, writing:

"Nah be serious. Kendrick gave us art and y’all gave it to nostalgia."

"Over Kendrick? The lies that have been told…," commented another.

"Winning Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at the AMAs? In 2025? Come on, Kendrick dropped pure art this year—this feels like a nostalgia vote, not a fair win. AMAs dropped the ball here!" claimed another user on X.

"I deeply stan kendrick but im glad to see Em still out here winning too. They are the best in the game," one netizen chimed in.

Several fans, meanwhile, raved about Mathers and claimed that he deserved the victory.

"Well, we voted for him every single day and he won. Keep crying, it won't change the fact that he is the winner of this category," a fan commented.

"Being in this industry for so many years and still winning the fav hip hop artist is kinda iconic," raved another.

"Eminem still sets the bar no one else seems close to reaching," another user commented.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Congrats Eminem! I know you don’t care about these awards but heck, fans do," a user announced.

"Still collecting awards like it’s light work...Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist secured," claimed another.

"THEY THINK THROUGHOUT EMINEM'S 30 YEAR CAREER HE DOESN'T HAVE A BIG FANBASE AROUND THE WORLD LOL WE JUST DON'T LIKE YAPPING AT X AND THEY THINK BENEFIT ISN'T THERE. Try opening Facebook, Instagram and YouTube because STANs prefer to hang out there LOL," inferred another user on X.

In addition to Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, Mathers also bagged nominations and won Favorite Hip-Hop Album for The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The nominees for that award also included Tyler, the Creator (Chromakopia); Kendrick Lamar (GNX); Future & Metro Boomin (We Don’t Trust You); and Gunna (one of wun).

What did Eminem say in his AMA acceptance speech?

MTV EMAs 2024 - Show - Source: Getty (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Paramount)

Eminem wasn't in attendance at the American Music Awards 2025 but thanked his fans via a pre-recorded video after being declared the winner. The Stan rapper was receiving his first AMA in over a decade, with his last win coming in 2014 for The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

“AMAs, what’s up? Favorite male hip-hop artist, thank you, I appreciate that. I think it’s been 23 years since I won my first AMA and I’m 24 years old. That’s crazy. Seriously, man, thank you to the fans. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I appreciate y’all. Thank you so much,” said Mathers in his acceptance speech.

Last year marked the release of his twelfth studio album, called The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace). Dropped via Aftermath Records, Shady Records, and Interscope Records on July 12, 2024, the album features a hypothetical battle between the rapper and his titular alter ego.

Marshall Mathers- Source: Getty (Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

It also features an assortment of guest appearances, including Dem Jointz, BabyTron, Sly Pyper, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Rufus Johnson, Skylar Grey, Ez Mil, White Gold, and JID. Additionally, the Expanded Mourner's Edition featured Grip, 2 Chainz, and Westside Boogie.

The Death of Slim Shady received mixed reviews from critics but topped charts across the globe. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, thereby becoming the rapper's eighth album to achieve the standing.

At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, The Death of Slim Shady was nominated for Best Rap Album, marking Mathers' eighth nomination in the category. However, he ultimately lost out to Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal.

