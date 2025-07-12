"The obsession is beyond real" — Netizens react as 50 Cent shares AI video of Diddy ramp walking in a baby oil dress

50 Cent is trending online after he shared an Instagram post about Sean “Diddy” Combs on July 11, 2025. Notably, it featured an AI video of Sean Combs doing a fashion show to promote baby oil. Cent also added the music from the single Baby Oil Freak Off Party to the post.
The clip showed Sean Combs walking the runway, wearing a cloth with the Johnson’s baby oil logo on the front. The caption of the post read:
“I didn’t know Diddy walked in the Michael Amiri show, when did he make Bond!”
Although Diddy has not responded to 50 Cent’s video, the clip seemingly refers to the FBI raids at Sean’s house in Los Angeles last year. Officials allegedly discovered hundreds of bottles of baby oil and lubricant in various locations around the house, as per Page Six. The bottles were reportedly used in the freak-off parties organized by Sean Combs.
Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Cent’s latest post to share their reactions. One of them seemingly referred to Cent and Diddy’s long-standing beef and wrote:
“The obsession is beyond real.”
Similar responses continued, alongside many others praising Cent for the post. A user also called the rapper the best.
Among other replies, one user suggested that Sean Combs’ response might not be positive to the video. Another person expressed gratitude to 50 Cent, saying she was writing on behalf of the entire world.
50 Cent responded after Diddy was found not guilty in the trial
Diddy’s trial began in May this year, with multiple people testifying against the rapper. However, Sean Combs was found not guilty on charges of racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking, but was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in pr*stitution. The jury members declared their verdict on July 2, 2025.
As soon as news of Diddy’s verdict broke, 50 Cent responded by sharing an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself smiling. The caption of the post read:
“Diddy beat the Rico, that boy a bad man! [clapping emojis], he like the Gay John Gotti @50centaction.”
On July 3, 2025, Cent shared another post on the same platform, which included his AI photo. He wrote below the picture:
“Get the f**k off my page talking about I’m supposed to be scared of the Gay Teflon Don! @50centaction.”
Apart from 50 Cent, many others also shared their reactions to the verdict on social media, including popular faces such as Aubrey O’Day, Rosie O’Donnell, and more.
Diddy was taken into custody in September 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution. Notably, Sean Combs has been sent back to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being found not guilty on two counts, and his sentencing is scheduled on October 3, 2025, as per a letter from US District Judge Arun Subramanian.