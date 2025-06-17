"What does R. Kelly know that makes the feds wanna kill him?" — DJ Envy doesn't think the R&B artist is going to "come home" despite recent reports

On Monday, June 16, 2025, R. Kelly’s legal team submitted a court filing claiming that the former singer had received overdose medication from prison staff. This filing came a few days after Kelly was rushed to the hospital on Friday, June 13, 2025, after reportedly experiencing a medication overdose.

Meanwhile, on June 17, The Breakfast Club shared a clip on X, in which Loren LoRosa could be seen having a conversation with DJ Envy on the same topic. In the conversation, LoRosa first narrated the information that was available about the alleged incident. Somewhere in the conversation, DJ Envy wondered:

"He's not coming out until what December 21st 2045. He received 30 years in federal prison. So why does he think they're killing him? What does R. Kelly know that makes the feds wanna kill him?"

Envy further shared his take on whether Kelly was ever going to come out of prison. He continued:

"He's not gonna come home. I don't see that."

According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, R&B singer R. Kelly was convicted in 2021 and then sentenced to 30 years behind bars back in June 2022.

R. Kelly's legal team claimed that he had to be in the hospital for about two days

As aforementioned, R. Kelly's legal team made a new filing earlier this week, after the former singer was admitted to the hospital for a reported medication overdose. Kelly reportedly was detained at the federal correctional institute in Butner, North Carolina, which specializes in housing sex offenders.

According to the new filing, Kelly was ordered to be in solitary confinement on June 10 and was instructed to take the medication. On June 13, Kelly apparently felt "dizzy" and noticed "black spots in his vision." The court filing additionally claimed:

"Kelly tried to get up, but fell to the ground. He crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness."

The court document further suggested that at the moment, R. Kelly was taken to the Duke University hospital in an ambulance. The singer had later claimed that during the ambulance ride to the hospital, he had overheard a prison official say:

"This is going to open a whole new can of worms."

The document additionally claimed that in the hospital, Kelly got to know that he was given an "overdose quantity of his medications," which were apparently life-threatening. The legal team claimed that this incident led to the singer remaining in the hospital for two days.

This new court filing came a few days after Kelly's legal team filed a motion on June 10. According to this motion, three Bureau of Prisons officials had allegedly planned a plot to recruit a fellow inmate to murder the former singer. The motion urged that the singer be put in home detention, keeping in mind the safety concerns.

R. Kelly's charges, for which he was convicted, included racketeering predicated on criminal conduct, including sexual exploitation of children, forced labor, and some Mann Act violations as well.

