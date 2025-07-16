"You can't be this fkng stupid" — Nicki Minaj blasts recording artist Prince Angelus for suggesting she got "mad" at Punch tweeting "Broken Barbies"

Nicki Minaj had made it to the headlines yet again, and this time for a full-blown feud involving rapper Punch and singer-songwriter SZA. Amid the drama, recording artist Prince Angelus took to X and remarked on Minaj's tweets.

Minaj tweeted back,

"Oh sir pls tell me you didn't get on here & type this. You can't be this fkng stupid are you????????"

Angelus referred to a July 15 tweet by Punch, in which he simply tweeted "Broken Barbies." According to the recording artist, Nicki got upset by that, even though the tweet apparently suggested a song titled only. In his tweet from July 15, Angelus wrote,

"So is Nicki mad at Punch tweeting 'Broken Barbies' which happens to be a song he's promoting, thinking it was about her? 🫢😂😂😂😂😂."

Nicki Minaj's stern response to Prince Angelus did not attract any further reaction from him, as of now. Her tweet dated July 15, where she bashed Angelus, garnered massive attention amongst netizens. More than two million people viewed it, and over 15K netizens liked the post.

Many netizens expressed their reactions under Nicki's post. While some wondered what annoyed Nicki, many of Nicki's fans argued that Angelus was insignificant in the ongoing drama. For the unversed, the feud originally began with Nicki throwing shade at Punch, accusing him of bullying her.

While the dig was reportedly aimed at Punch, SZA jumped in and shared a tweet that seemed to be a response to Nicki's allegations. This started the aforementioned beef between the artists.

Punch revealed that he was clueless as to why Nicki Minaj had a rift with him

After the bunch of digs by Nicki Minaj, TDE president Punch reportedly opened up about the drama, while speaking with Loren LoRosa on July 16, 2025. According to Punch, in 2020, Nicki had reached out to him in the past for a feature from SZA. However, the collaboration did not happen since SZA was in "album mode".

Talking about her conversation with Punch, Loren said,

"He said, 'Back in 2020, Nicki Minaj reached out for a SZA feature on a song.' He responded and told Nicki Minaj that SZA was in album mode heavy and that he would get it over to her and that was it... Feature didn't happen, but he says he's lost after that as well."

Expand Tweet

He claimed that they never spoke again since that day. This made him wonder what transpired for Nicki Minaj to throw such allegations at him currently. For the unversed, Nicki wrote in one of her tweets,

"Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts. lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall?"

According to reports by HotNewHipHop, Nicki Minaj went about saying some harsh things about Punch during her latest online rant. The allegations and disses aimed at Punch and SZA, surfaced after Nicki recently made headlines for bashing Megan Thee Stallion, Roc Nation, as well as Jay-Z.

In tweets targeting Jay-Z, Nicki claimed that he owed money to her in connection to the TIDAL deal. According to her, the money amounted to something between $200-300 million. The tweets soon led to the internet having divided opinions.

TDE affiliate MackWop too jumped into the feud involving Nicki, SZA, and Punch

As aforementioned, Nicki Minaj began targeting her tweets at Punch first, but then made remarks about SZA too. Shortly after that, both artists found themselves involved in an online drama. Amid the chaos, TDE affiliate MackWop reportedly had a message to share with the Super Freaky Girl artist.

In a livestream, MackWop said,

"Nicki, relax. Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did. These days ain't those days, respectfully. I ain't gonna say nothing bad about Nicki. She's dope. I'mma just chill, peep the scene, 'cause it's all news to me right now. It is all news to me right now."

According to USA Today, Nicki Minaj made remarks about everything ranging from SZA's music to her appearance. As of now, the reason behind Nicki's allegations against Punch is not clear.

