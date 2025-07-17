Did SZA co-write Nicki Minaj and Beyonce's "Feeling Myself"? TDE artist reminds rapper about feature requests in the past amid ongoing feud

Nicki Minaj and SZA had gotten into a beef recently, after the former took some digs against TDE executive Punch through tweets on X. Amid the chaos, SZA took to X and reminded Nicki that the Anaconda rapper had asked for her feature "twice" which she rejected in the past.

The post did not just surface with the allegations, but also came with a screenshot of a conversation seemingly with Nicki Minaj. In the tweet, SZA wrote:

"Nicki. You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you've asked for features twice to no response. In addition to rapping my lyrics on 'Feeling Myself'—'Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo'? Lol ur having a moment… I’m not sure why but be blessed."

In the screenshot, Nicki seemingly asked if SZA was up for doing a feature on one of her projects. To this, she received the response claiming that SZA was then too much focused into her album. Nicki was, however, told to send the "hook" and that SZA would look into it.

SZA was further a co-witer for the 2014 track Feeling Myself, that featured both Nicki and Beyoncé. In an interview with Sway's Universe in November 2022, SZA admitted to the same. Describing the process as being "interesting", the rapper added that she had written parts of the song and had her place on the credits as well.

SZA's recent response that seemed like a reminder to Nicki, about her contributions, surfaced after a tweet that the latter posted amid the beef. In a tweet, posted on Thursday, Nicki Minaj shared a clip of SZA trying to greet Rihanna at an event and was apparently ignored.

Nicki's tweet read:

"These be the fake girl's girls who talk shit but will run u down for a photo or do sh*t like this on camera to pretend they're not the hater they rlly are."

This tweet surfaced a day after Nicki Minaj posted another tweet, on Tuesday, in which she suggested that SZA had previously dissed Rihanna and Ciara until she got opportunities from them.

Nicki Minaj reshared and reacted to tweets that SZA reportedly posted before she gained fame

Nicki Minaj and SZA did not seem to be calming down with the full-blown social media war. Both of them had been going at each other for a few days now, shortly after Nicki shared some allegations against TDE executive Punch. In one one of the latest tweets posted by Nicki, on Thursday, July 17, she referred to a tweet seemingly by SZA posted back in 2015.

The 2015 tweet read:

"U down syndrome looking troll... RT @SZA: Nicki needs to stop with this alter ego bullsh*t. She look like a dumba** clown."

Expand Tweet

It was unknown if Nicki Minaj responded to this tweet back at that time. She, however, decided to respond to it now. In her current tweet, she first claimed that SZA drew fake freckles on her face and called them real. She then asked SZA if she never had any alteregos.

The exact tweet read:

"Calling someone a clown while drawing freckles on your face & telling the magazine they were real. 😩🤥🤥🤥🤡 Pretending that was your hair. Wait. Who REALLY the 🤡????"

The tweet further read:

"Was Frecklina not one of YOUR ALTER EGO’s SZA?!?!! Ain't kung fu Kenny an after ego Sza????! Didn't btchs take a knife to the face to get my NATURAL FACE MZA???? LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO. FKNG CLOWN SHOW. @"

The beef had been going on for more than 24 hours now and had gotten the internet divided. While many sided with Nicki, others felt that she was beefing for no reason. On July 16, Loren LoRosa shared a clip from The Breakfast Club, in which the co-hosts were discussing the beef. They seemingly agreed that Nicki was possibly trying to be protective of herself.

SZA had previously opened up about her involvement in the making of Feeling Myself

As aforementioned, in 2019, in an interview with Sway's Universe, SZA admitted to having been a co-writer in Nicki Minaj's Feeling Myself, which also featured Beyoncé. During the interview, she reportedly opened up about how she got involved with the project in the first place. In the interview, SZA said:

"The call just got put in and then I arrived [laughs], I have no idea."

She specifically pointed out that some of the lyrics sung by Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj were penned down by her. She further spoke about Hit-Boy who also was a co-writer for the track in question. She claimed that she vibed really well with Hit-Boy during the entire process.

Meanwhile, Punch apparently told Loren LoRosa that he didn't know why Nicki was alleging him. For the unversed, the rapper accused the TDE president of being a bully.

