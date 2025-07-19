Did Nicki Minaj reach out to Anna Paulina Luna? Candace Owens retweets the Florida rep, claiming “the feds run Hollywood”

Recently, an online feud erupted between Nicki Minaj and SZA after the Anaconda artist accused SZA's manager and TDE president, Punch, of &quot;bullying&quot; her. TDE affiliate MackWop reacted to the situation during a livestream on July 16. As reported by HotNewHipHop, MackWop said, &quot;Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did.&quot;The outlet shared the report on X, which caught Minaj's attention. She retweeted the post, tagging the FBI, and questioned if this was a &quot;threat&quot; from MackWop. In a separate post on July 18, Nicki Minaj also reached out to Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna on X, asking her to take action regarding the alleged threat.Hours later, Anna Paulina responded with a tweet confirming that she had communicated with Minaj directly and would take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the Barbie World artist. This development prompted political commentator and podcaster Candace Owens to reiterate her claims about alleged federal involvement in Hollywood.On July 19, Candace Owens retweeted Anna Paulina's post and restated the claims she had made during Diddy's trial verdict.&quot;The Feds run Hollywood. Everyone in the industry knows that. Diddy trial was a show trial. Power sits way above him, with the execs,&quot; Owens tweeted.In her July 3 podcast, Candace Owens called Diddy's trial a &quot;fed operation.&quot; She said:&quot;I already said this. It's a show trial... It's so clearly a show trial... If you read through Little Rod's lawsuits, Diddy was not at the top of the ring, okay? And it sounded like it was a Fed operation. And so, it was a show trial because the feds are never going to reveal the feds that are in control of an operation.&quot;Breaking down Nicki Minaj’s allegations against MackWopThe war of words between Nicki Minaj and SZA began on July 15, with Top Dawg Entertainment affiliate MackWop jumping into the beef. During his livestream on July 16, he said:&quot;Nicki, relax... Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did.&quot;Hot New Hip Hop shared the clip on X, and Minaj responded by retweeting it and tagging the FBI. The Starships singer then launched a series of posts against MackWop. In one of them, she tagged MackWop and the FBI and wrote:&quot;@MackWop, did you just threaten to harm me? @FBI I want this man investigated right away. He has ties to other ppl who’ve been a part of very shady business &amp; is now threatening harm as well as admitting to a crime about someone else. Which boy was put in a blender?&quot;Minutes later, she tagged Florida representative Anna Paulina Luna and wrote:&quot;@RepLuna this man just publicly threatened me. I’ve notified the FBI &amp; CIA. I want this thug locked up &amp; I’m ready to talk about everything these ppl have done to me.&quot;The representative responded promptly, asking Nicki Minaj to text her directly. A few hours later, the congresswoman confirmed on X that she had spoken with Minaj and assured her of her safety. She further stated that rappers &quot;should be respected&quot; and should not &quot;be afraid of managers, labels, etc.&quot;Nicki Minaj's post on X (Image via X/@NICKIMINAJ)Furthermore, Nicki Minaj made several other allegations against MackWop in more tweets, even calling on the streaming service to &quot;remove&quot; MackWop from the platform.This controversy comes just days after Nicki Minaj posted a separate series of rant posts against Jay-Z, claiming on X that the RocNation founder owes her money.