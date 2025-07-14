Wack 100 thinks Nicki Minaj is picking a fight with Jay-Z and Roc Nation because she plans to drop an album in the next few months 

No Jumper hosts Adam22 and Wack 100 recently discussed the ongoing conflict between Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z during an episode of The Adam & Wack Show, posted to YouTube on July 13, 2025. For the uninitiated, Nicki Minaj recently posted several tweets criticizing Jay-Z and Desiree Perez (Roc Nation's CEO).

In one post, dated July 8, she claimed that she had a "karmic debt" to settle with the Empire State of Mind rapper regarding Tidal, a streaming platform he co-founded in 2015. In another X post, she also alluded to Rymir Satterthwaite's ongoing paternity lawsuit against Jay-Z.

During the episode of The Adam & Wack Show, Wack 100 explained his thoughts about the conflict between the two rappers. He added that he believed Nicki Minaj was intentionally picking a fight with Jay-Z to allegedly have the spotlight so that she could announce a new album, streaming platform, or product.

"It's what I think. Let's pay attention. I think within the next month or so, Nicki is gonna announce an album, maybe she's gonna start a streaming platform. I think Nicki's causing this roar to introduce something else she's about to do. I could be wrong, but if we look up, Nicki's now streaming, doing some Kai Cenat type s**t, or she releases an album, or a product, I think this is what that's about," he said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Wack100 claimed that Minaj was seemingly aware that her rival, Cardi B, was releasing an album later this year, and was therefore using this as an opportunity to have the "light on her" so she could "present something else to the masses."

"I believe she's doing this because she's about to announce something. I could be wrong. I believe we gonna see her announce, 'I'm on a new streaming platform or I got a product coming out,' or she releases a song. She knows Cardi's coming, Cardi's due, what September...I think she's doing this to put the light on her and the chat on her so she can then present something else to the masses," Wack 100 said.

Notably, Nicki Minaj reached out to Adin Ross and Kai Cenat last week for livestreaming advice. According to Rap-Up, she reportedly asked the popular streamers to highlight the pros and cons between Twitch and Kick.

Nicki Minaj claimed she was owed $100 - 200 million following the Tidal deal

In a recent X post, Nicki Minaj claimed she was owed over $100 - 200 million from Tidal. For the unversed, Minaj, one of the 15 artists gifted a 3% equity stake in Tidal, had previously claimed she was offered only $1 million after Jay-Z reportedly sold his ownership share to Jack Dorsey’s company for $302 million in 2021.

In an X post in September 2024, she claimed she was "scammed" during the sale and was allegedly offered the $1 million to be "silenced." However, she claimed she refused the deal, writing that she didn't need their "hush money."

Nicki Minaj reiterated these claims on social media last week. In an X post on July 8, 2025, she further alleged that she was owed $100 - 200 million, writing:

"We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."

In a follow-up post, she added that she planned to use the money to pay off her fans' student loans via her charity.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity.

Exploring Nicki Minaj's other posts about Jay-Z

In another post, July 8, 2025, she accused Jay-Z of "staying silent," and allowing Desiree Perez to allegedly do "a lot of evil to black ppl." According to Rolling Stone, she also brought up Perez's pardon from President Donald Trump for her old narcotics and parole charges, implying that this prevented Jay-Z and Roc Nation from vocally supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

That same day, Nicki Minaj also shared a screenshot of an article about Rymir Satterthwaite (who claims to be Jay-Z's alleged son) and his ongoing paternity lawsuit against the rapper, writing:

“Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory.”

In September 2024, Nicki Minaj criticized the Super Bowl for allegedly overlooking Lil Wayne and picking Kendrick Lamar to headline its 2025 halftime show. While she didn't mention Jay-Z by name, many perceived her post to be a dig at the rapper and his company. For context, Roc Nation works with the NFL to help produce the halftime show.

“Denying a young Black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man,” Minaj wrote at the time.

Jay-Z has not publicly responded to Nicki Minaj's posts at the time of writing this article.

