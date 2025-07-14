"Queen for a reason" — Netizens react to Nicki Minaj penning a post about men feeling small and intimidated by powerful women 

On Monday, July 14, Nicki Minaj shared a post on X addressing men who feel intimidated by "powerful, prominent & intelligent" women and try to sabotage them secretly.

The Side to Side rapper's tweet has since gone viral, garnering over 265K views, 15K likes, and 2.8K retweets (at the time of writing this article). One netizen commented:

$ʜᴇꜱᴛʜᴀᴛꜰᴏʀᴇɪɢɴ🛸🇯🇲 @shesthat4oreign LINK Queen for a reason

Some netizens praised Nicki for always believing in herself, thereby empowering the Barbz. For the unversed, "barbz" is a term used to refer to Nicki Minaj's fan community.

"@NICKIMINAJ because you believe in yourself and never gave up, even when odds were against you, you empower women like myself and other barbz to keep going," commented an X user.

"TALK ABT IT & even when you don’t sleep with anybody to the top they still try to pin it on you," added another person.

"I'm catching it and speaking on this subject. I think that's also why Jay-Z was doing nothing with Doja, and she didn't blow up until she got from under roc nation," wrote another netizen.

On the other hand, other users pointed out that just like the bad guys, there are many good guys in the world as well.

"Lot of bad guys out there, but also a ton of great ones as well. Just like there’s awesome women and horrible ones," posted one person.

"And you are the leader. You have a voice that resonates amongst the people and the credibility in the entertainment industry. You built yourself up from what was given to you at birth. Leaders aren’t made they are called; you are the agent for change," replied another X user.

"PREACH !! some People have to f**k on DJs to be heard," commented another netizen.

Nicki Minaj tweets about buying her first jet amid rumors of going broke

Nicki Minaj's viral tweet about powerful women comes days after the Bang Bang hitmaker shut down rumors about her going broke. On Friday (July 11), Minaj retweeted a post that alleged she was financially struggling, and clarified that she actually was in the process of buying her third mansion in two years.

Nicki went on to claim that she could easily earn anywhere between $20-30 million by releasing a new album, and $100 million by going on another tour. To further make her point, the rapper also tweeted about buying her first private jet later on Friday, adding that it was "all pink".

The rumors of Minaj going broke have been going around since she called out Jay-Z, alleging that the Roc Nation founder owes her over $200 million for her Tidal deal. Carter bought Tidal in 2015 and sold his majority shares of the platform to another company in 2021.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicki Minaj's net worth is $150 million. Besides the earnings from her music career, she also has a press-on nail business, called Pink Friday Nails, launched in March 2024.

