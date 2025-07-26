"Came back swinging" — Internet reacts as Nicki Minaj mockingly hails "RICO by DESIREE PEREZ" as "the most iconic debut single" 

Nicki Minaj recently resumed her comments on Desiree Perez, Roc Nation's CEO, after continually calling for Perez to be deposed and shedding light on her daughter Demoree Hadley's lawsuit against her. For the uninitiated, Nicki Minaj embarked on a social media rampage against Perez and Jay-Z earlier this month, dubbing the CEO "Desirat" and criticizing her 2021 presidential pardon for decades-old narcotics and parole crimes.

On July 25, 2025, Minaj responded to a tweet by @chartdata asking followers for the "most iconic debut single," mockingly hailing "RICO by DESIREE PEREZ" as her pick.

"RICO by DESIREE PEREZ. Allegedly. they done texted yo lil silly a** to start tweeting distractions, huh?"

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK RICO by DESIREE PEREZ. Allegedly. 😃 they done texted yo lil silly a** to start tweeting distractions, huh?

Nicki Minaj's tweet was met with various responses from her fans, with one user appreciating her for coming back swinging.

"Came back swinging. Missed ya."

Dave @LilDave_02 LINK Came back swinging 🤣 Missed ya

Several fans echoed this sentiment, adding that Minaj was "so unserious" and egging her on to "get" Roc Nation.

"She’s back kicking their a**.. beat them as you should motha," one person tweeted.

"You are so unserious skdhdhdjdhdhjdd," another person added.

"LMAOO always here for the dragging," someone else commented.

"I’m screaming at the last part !!! Get them MOTHA," another user said.

Others claimed the imaginary song title went "hard," coming up with lyrics to match the title.

"Rico by Desiree Perez yeahhh that one goes hard," one person posted.

"I call my RICO CAUSE ITS PAID IN FULL BABY MY CAR DON’T GET REPOD," another person added.

"Ricooooooooooo, Ricoooooooooo. Guacamole with the taco, waitin on El Chapo. Came in the Rolls and left low in a Tahoe. Bad gyal don’t die die die. Hundred rounds on that grahh ta ta," someone else commented.

"Omg that’s my fave song too.. especially the “give me 40 MILLION because we want to stay alive” part >>> and the “it’s sink or swim here” bridge," another user wrote.

Exploring Nicki Minaj's online beef with Desiree Perez and Jay-Z

In July 2025, Nicki Minaj went on an online rampage against Roc Nation, calling out Desiree Perez and Jay-Z in a series of tweets.

On July 16, 2025, the Super Bass rapper shed light on Demoree Hadley's lawsuit (filed in May 2025) against Perez, where she claimed her mother had her institutionalized in a mental facility for two weeks without her consent.

Hadley also claimed Perez attempted to cause a rift in her relationship with her husband, Javon Hadley, by accusing him of domestic abuse.

In her post, Minaj highlighted the allegations mentioned in the lawsuit, writing:

"Good morning to everyone except Desiree Perez. CEO OF ROCCNATION. She’s being accused by her daughter in a lawsuit where she allegedly put listening devices & cameras in her adult daughter’s room."

Minaj added:

"She allegedly lied that her daughter was on drugs & that her son in law was a woman beater to put him in jail & her in a mental facility. Shes alleged to have called her black son-in-law a N****R while beating on her daughter. She was pardoned by President Trump a few years ago on unrelated charges."

In another post on July 16, Minaj implied that Jay-Z and Desiree Perez allegedly stole from their artists and blackballed them, accusing them of indulging in “unethical business practices."

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK You forgot one. DESIREE PEREZ. ROC NATION CEO. 🤥 Now do another one for every person who’s accused ROC NATION or JAYZ/@sc of shady business practices. Do another one for every rapper who says they were blackballed or worse due to these weak ppl who stand behind badges in order to steal money from ppl allegedly. Do another one for every artist they allegedly STOLE from other companies by way of unethical business practices. Do another one for every company JAYZ (with his 55 & insecure ass) sits on the board of & how it could be a conflict of interest. Do another one for all the things Desiree Perez is accused of doing to her daughter @MoreeHadley27 Do another one for every blog who didn’t post about Desiree Perez daughter or JayZ paternity test stuff but posted (seemingly all at the exact same time) about anything they thought could hurt MANY other ppl’s families.

In her earlier post on July 8, she criticized Jay-Z for hiring Desiree Perez, a Hispanic woman, as the CEO, revisiting her 2021 pardon by President Donald Trump.

In the same tweet, she alleged that both Jay-Z and Perez did not support Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election due to the latter's pardon.

As for her spat with Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj targeted the paternity lawsuit filed by his alleged son Rymir Satterthwaite in one of her posts on July 8. On July 18, Satterthwaite filed a notice to drop the lawsuit against the rapper.

In another post on July 8, Nicki Minaj claimed that the Empire State of Mind rapper owed her a "karmic debt," bringing up her 3% stake in Tidal, a streaming platform he founded in 2015 and sold in 2021.

According to Rolling Stone, Minaj claimed she did not receive her share of the equity after the sale, alleging she was owed around $100-200 million.

In her post on July 9, Nicki Minaj claimed Jay-Z and Perez "ruined" hip-hop and football, writing:

“You ruined hiphop – You ruined football – You ruined basketball – You ruined touring – You ruined Instagram – You ruined Twitter. The jig is up. All of this is alleged & for entertainment purposes only.”

Nicki Minaj's allegation that Jay-Z "ruined" football is a possible reference to the Anaconda rapper's 2024 tweets.

Minaj had called out Hov for choosing Kendrick Lamar as the 2025 Super Bowl headliner instead of Lil Wayne.

Jay-Z and Desiree Perez are not the only people Nicki Minaj called out this month. Minaj engaged in an online spat with singer SZA, resulting in the rapper insulting the singer's career and looks across multiple X posts.

