"Keep my name out of this sh!t" — 50 Cent denies rumors of being involved in Jay-Z’s alleged son Rymir Satterthwaite's lawsuit 

50 Cent recently broke his silence on the viral videos claiming that he was involved in Jay-Z's alleged son Rymir Satterthwaite's lawsuit via a now-deleted Instagram post.On July 23, 2025, Cent took to Instagram to post an excerpt from YouTube channel Whispers Behind Fame's July 22, 2025, video titled "50 Cent PROTECTS Jay-Z's Love Child Rymir… (Jay's Warning Raises Eyebrows)." Denying his involvement in the controversial lawsuit, 50 Cent wrote:"Yo I never met this kid and I'm not helping him with anything, keep my name out of this sh!t please."The YouTube video in question claimed that Cent personally reached out to Rymir Satterthwaite, who claims to be Jay-Z's son. It alleges that Cent offered him a "powerful legal team." Additionally, the video mentioned that 50 Cent posted a cryptic message on Instagram stating, "A good lawyer knows the law. A great lawyer knows the judge."While 50 Cent denied his involvement with Rymir in his lawsuit concerning the Roc Nation founder, Cent has previously commented on a s*xual assault lawsuit naming Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter.In December 2024, Hov was accused of r*ping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Diddy via a civil lawsuit. The Roc Nation founder was quick to dismiss the allegations; however, 50 Cent took the opportunity to troll him on the matter.Shortly after news of the lawsuit broke out, Cent posted a picture of his viral driving away GIF and wrote:"Ok I don't know what's going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl. I'm just asking for a friend!"Additionally, he also poked fun at Carter attending the screening of Mufasa: The Lion King amid news of the lawsuit.What has Rymir Satterthwaite accused Jay-Z of? Details explored amid viral video claiming 50 Cent's involvementAccording to the Daily Mail's report dated December 2024, Rymir Sattherthwaite's mother, Wanda, who passed away in 2019, alleged that she had s*x with Jay-Z in 1992.In a sworn affidavit, Wanda mentioned she was 16 and Hov was 22 at the time. She added that she was in an on-and-off relationship with her high school sweetheart, Robert Graves, when the alleged encounter with Hov took place. In 2010, Wanda requested that a Pennsylvania court make Carter and Graves take a paternity test to determine who was her son Rymir's real father.However, the paternity test showed that Robert Graves wasn't Rymir's biological father, which followed a pre-trial in Camden County on August 13, 2012. During the pre-trial, Jay-Z's attorney argued that since Rymir's legal guardian since 2011, Dr. Coley, had no jurisdiction over the case.The attorney cited that the lawsuit was first filed by Wanda in Pennsylvania and should be heard in that state. The case was dismissed as Rymir was 18 years old at the time of the pre-trial, and Pennsylvania state law requires paternity to be established before the child reaches adulthood. However, the court ruled that the case be tried under New Jersey law, wherein the age of parentage is 23.What followed was an argument from Jay-Z's legal team asking for the rapper to be exempt from undergoing a DNA test in New Jersey since he didn't own property in the region. This denial landed the rapper in trouble, given that there were public records linking him to properties in Newport and Alpine. In December 2012, Hov's attorney, Lise Fisher, acknowledged her mistake of putting forth Roc Nation's New York address as the rapper's home address. Additionally, Rymir filed a court order to make Hov take a DNA test in May 2023, and told the Daily Mail:"This is not going to be over until justice is served. I just want to live my life and, when it is all said and done, I hope that Jay-Z would want to be a part of my life, if that is God's will."Furthermore, in December 2024, Rymir filed another lawsuit claiming that the court system blocked the plaintiff's appeals, denied access to essential legal records, and imposed improper sanctions without evidence.The lawsuit also claimed that judges like Charles W. Dortch Jr. and Deborah Silverman Katz, among others, committed fraud by misrepresenting property ownership and making false claims by Hov.In a recent development in Jay-Z's lawsuit concerning Rymir Sattherthwaite, the Roc Nation founder's legal team demanded that Rymir's latest lawsuit be dismissed immediately.In a filing dated July 18, 2025, Jay-Z mentioned that he has been dragged to court numerous times by Rymir's mother and caretaker over false paternity allegations.